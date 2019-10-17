Halloween brings about all sorts of happenings. There’s the obvious costume contests happening at bars, there are haunted trails tours taking place in the spookiest of places and there are zombie pub crawls among other things. Speaking of zombies, what if you were enjoying a nice Italian meal while a trio of actors were singing “zombified” versions of songs originally sung by cultural icons of days gone by? Also, what if these actors were “zombified” caricatures of these icons? It would be a unique experience to say the least and this will become a reality as the Rat Pack Undead performs at Savini’s Pomodoro on 46 Rathbun St. in Woonsocket on Oct. 18.
Starting out in New York City, this group has become an Off-Broadway sensation since 2012 while performing in casinos, theme parks, restaurants, lounges and theaters all over. The idea came from producer Cooper Jordan who has also produced shows such as New York’s Got Talent and Miles Thorn Master Illusionist. The current lineup consists of Tony Dimeglio as Frank Sinatra, Johnny Blaze Leavitt as Dean Martin and Michael Sanders as Sammy Davis, Jr. with each of them wearing tuxedos while having zombie makeup on. The trio puts a comedic spin on classics with titles such as “Come Die With Me,” “Ly Me in the Tomb,” “What Kind of Ghoul Am I?” and many more. While crooning their hearts out, they’ve left audiences raving and wanting more.
Friday night is always a good time to go out and enjoy some nightlife. It’s also ideal to get in with the season and ring in All Hallow’s Eve before the official occasion arrives. Savini’s Pomodoro looks to be the hot spot to enjoy some laughs and have a ghoulish time.
