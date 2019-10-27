For the past few years, The Stupid Robots have been making their mark in New England’s jam music scene. The Providence act with roots in North Attleboro has played festivals such as Art Jam in Whitingham, Vermont, the StrangeCreek Campout and the Wormtown Music Festival which both take place in Greenfield, Massachusetts. They also have their own label called Robot Records which has worked with numerous local bands.
On Nov. 2, the band will be releasing their highly anticipated debut LP, Artificial Idiocy and Simulated Sounds.
To celebrate this event, they’ll be putting on a party at The Parlour a hip, skip and a jump over from the Pawtucket border on 1119 North Main St. in Providence.
I had a conversation recently with frontman and guitarist Corey Beauregard, guitarist Eric Swanson, drummer Jon Sanders (who also produced the album), keyboardist Nick Parisi, bassist Devin Fernberg and percussionist Aaron Bedard about the making of the debut and a whole lot more.
Rob Duguay: What was the main vision you all wanted to formulate while making Artificial Idiocy and Simulated Sounds?
Corey Beauregard: We actually started recording this record before we even had our current studio in North Attleboro. We tracked a lot of it out, then we sat back and we looked at it. As the band evolved and the songs evolved, we ended up scrapping it and starting from zero. I feel like the album is a part of us getting into the space and getting comfortable with it. We really made it the Robot Records flagship album.
Jon Sanders: That’s pretty accurate. Part of my goal with it was to formulate one single sound out of all the different sounds we create because we play so many different things. I think we were fairly successful with that, which I’m happy about.
RD: From listening to the album, I definitely agree. Who’s idea was it for the album cover to be a drawing of a trashed out room with a computer having an old school font on the screen?
Eric Swanson: Our studio was definitely the inspiration.
Devin Fernberg: Hopefully people will never know how dirty that place is.
ES: We have a great artist friend who knew how to take the dilapidation of our studio and make it into a real vision.
CB: Our friend Johnny Doherty came into the studio, he was drawing up some ideas and checking out the space. When we gave him the idea for the album cover, we really didn’t give him all that much direction with the colors. The idea was to have the album on a computer screen and he took it and ran. It really is a reflection of where we are when we gather to practice and record.
RD: Now Jon, when it comes to producing versus being behind the kit on drums while performing live, do you have to prepare yourself differently in a mental sense?
JS: It’s a whole different process, I’m actually preparing myself physically more than mentally when it comes to working on production because I want to make sure that I haven’t been anywhere loud for a while.
RD: Some mental yoga?
JS: Yeah, kind of. I want to make sure that my ears aren’t ringing. Sometimes I’ll feel inspired to work on production if we’ve played a really good show but I know it’s futile because my ears are dead so I have to avoid doing stuff like that. Playing live has become so natural for us because we’ve been doing it for a while. There isn’t much prep involved, we just set up our stuff and go.
RD: Nick, Aaron and Devin each play in different bands with Nick playing in Northeast Traffic, Aaron playing in How’s About Charlie and Devin playing in Jetty and Gradient Descent. When it comes to being in those bands versus being in The Stupid Robots, what makes being in this band different for yourselves versus the other bands you’re in?
Nick Parisi: For me, I’ve been in Northeast Traffic for a decade if not more at this point. When Jon invited me to join The Stupid Robots around two and a half years ago, it was new frontier and in every way but the sound it’s fallen into the same feeling of playing in Northeast Traffic. At first, I had to learn the songs and get comfortable playing with different types of musicians and now we’re six friends who come together to play music while having this rhythmic connection. Now I know how to read people when they’re playing and I know where people are trying to go with certain things. I took me a little bit but it’s part of learning how to be comfortable when making music with others.
Aaron Bedard: The connection on stage with the communication we have in unparalleled to anyone else I’ve really played with. For having a six person band, having to communicate with five other people and knowing where the music is going while being able to see the future and hear each other can’t be compared to any other act I’ve been a part of. With playing percussion, I’m in the background so I’m not in the spotlight but it makes me a better musician because I can hold back and know minimalism. It enables me to learn certain things that other bands wouldn’t give me the opportunity to learn.
DF: Except when you hit the timbales (laughs). Being in The Stupid Robots has always offered something to me that other bands I’ve played in didn’t. Particularly, the willingness to take risks both in the writing process and on stage. Going into long, drawn out jams and playing a part a little bit longer than usual is one thing I don’t get to do anywhere else.
RD: For the show coming up at The Parlour, do you guys have anything special planned?
JS: I want to bring back the best of the best jams that we’ve done over the last few years. We plan on reinvigorating some stuff that we’ve done for festivals, maybe get some costumes and makeup involved with fresh stage props while trying to make it more of a full experience.
RD: Would you be down to wear those Legion Of Doom costumes from when they were in the WWF? Those shoulder pads with the spikes would be pretty cool.
CB: I was thinking of Mad Max, but perhaps we could do that.
RD: That’s close so it could work.
ES: It’s not a Halloween show, but you should definitely wear a costume.
