PROVIDENCE – There are loads of great things to say about “Tootsie,” but all you really need to know is this show is hilarious.
The jokes come fast, and the delivery is spot on. The cast is packed with comedians, led by a director who leaves just enough time to laugh at one quip before launching into the next. The comedy, moreover, is a whole-body experience for the actors, which means they are fun to watch.
The musical is adapted from the 1995 film about a talented actor, Michael Dorsey, who has a reputation for being hard to work with. In the musical, now at the Providence Performing Arts Center, Dorsey’s agent points out that he couldn’t even make a commercial without demanding changes – and he was playing a tomato.
So Michael creates a new – female – persona, Dorothy Michaels, and it pays off. She not only lands a role as the Nurse in a musical version of “Romeo and Juliet,” this show is such a train wreck, her suggestions actually are welcomed.
There are, of course, consequences of the deception, and navigating the minefield of keeping the lie alive is the source of the jokes – and of a gentle message about being honest with people who love you and whom you love.
Comedy is what counts, however, and the book, by Robert Horn, maintains the perfect balance of almost-plausible and over-the-top funny. David Yazbek’s music and lyrics are inspired; the words deliver lots of laughs but also help tell the story, or a back story for the characters.
One of the best examples of the latter is “What’s Gonna Happen,” a saga of a disappointing love life sung by Sandy, Michael Dorsey’s long-suffering girlfriend. Actor Payton Reilly is marvelous here and every time she’s on stage.
So are Drew Becker as Michael/Dorothy, who embodies all the foibles of the former as well as the good parts of the “new woman” he becomes; and Matt Kurzyniec, who played Jeff Slater, Michael’s best friend, at Tuesday’s opening performance. As excellent as each is on his own, their chemistry together is a highlight of the show.
Ashley Alexander also stands out as Julie Nichols, the actor with whom Michael/Dorothy falls in love. She not only is a fine actor but has a strong voice with great range.
Director Dave Solomon makes the most of every character’s contribution to the comedy, including small roles with few but funny lines, or bigger “moments,” like Adam Du Plessis’ manic demonstration of a sequence of dance steps he expects the ensemble to perform in the production, now renamed “Juliet’s Nurse,” in recognition of Dorothy’s role.
Bonus points awarded to “Tootsie” for production values. Set changes are almost magical as they are executed by ensemble members while others in the cast continue the action of the story. The set pieces themselves are detailed and interesting, set off by attention-directing lighting. Accompanied by a top-notch orchestra, this musical comedy hits all the right notes.
I haven’t laughed this spontaneously since the pandemic. “Tootsie” is a hoot.
Performances of “Tootsie” continue through Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St. Tickets are $38-$80 and available at the box office in the theater, by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or online at ppacri.org.
