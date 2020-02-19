PROVIDENCE — The late American playwright August Wilson famously wrote a series of 10 plays, referred to as the American Century Cycle, looking at the black experience in each decade of the 20th century.
“Radio Golf” is the last in the series, set in the 1990s, and it currently is in flawless production at Trinity Rep, one that brings out Wilson’s gift for language and storytelling and also is a showcase for Trinity’s talent.
Like nine of the 10 plays in the cycle, “Radio Golf” is set in Pittsburgh and centers on a redevelopment project that Harmond Wilks sees as a way to revitalize the neighborhood where he grew up. His partner in this project is college friend Roosevelt Hicks, and both have invested considerable time and money in the effort. Wilks also sees project as crucial to his campaign to be the city’s first black mayor.
Successful in getting the neighborhood designated as blighted, which opens the door to federal funding, the pair is ready for the ground-breaking ceremony – until Elder Joseph Barlow comes on the scene. Old Joe, as he likes to be called, believes that a ramshackle house, slated to be torn down, is his. He has the deed, and he isn’t interested in selling.
What ensues, however, is a story broader, more significant and emotionally affecting than just urban renewal. Wilson’s multi-layered play looks at what the project really means to this neighborhood, its history, its residents, and to Wilks, personally. The big question here, as in life, is what’s the right thing to do, and the playwright looks at it from many angles.
The heart of the story, however, beats in Wilson’s well drawn characters and how Trinity’s actors, under Jude Sandy’s empathetic direction, portray them.
As Harmond Wilks, Joe Wilson Jr. is at the center of this theatrical universe. His character goes through the most change, and it’s crucial that we believe it happens. Wilson delivers with passion and authenticity.
Omar Robinson is self-confidence personified as Roosevelt Hicks, and it’s fun to watch him revel in his upward mobility. But Robinson never overplays that quality; in fact, we spend time during the play hoping his confidence doesn’t get deflated.
Tonia Jackson appears as Mame, Wilks’ smart, ambitious wife, and gives a finely tuned performance playing the woman not behind the man, but beside him.
The actor who had rehearsed the role of Sterling Johnson, a street-wise denizen of the old neighborhood, was injured, so on opening night, JaMario Stills stepped in after just a couple previous performances. Stills, a directing student in the Brown/Trinity Rep master’s degree program, was amazing, creating a believable and very entertaining character.
The spotlight can’t help but be drawn, however, to Ricardo Pitts-Wiley’s full-bodied portrayal of Elder Joseph Barlow. He’s funny, heartfelt and coyly wise. Barlow loves reminiscing and recounting past events, but it’s Pitts-Wiley’s delivery that lifts those stories off the page and makes them his own. His performance is memorable.
Michael McGarty and Baron E. Pugh designed a set that speaks to the old neighborhood and the idea of renewal. Initially a dusty space that looks like it was used for storage is the space Wilks has chosen for his redevelopment/campaign headquarters. Over the course of Act I, the actors sporadically tidy up, and by Act II the space is quite respectable.
Director Sandy, the cast and the creative crew have done a masterful job with Wilson’s masterpiece. There may be different productions, in the past and yet to come, but none better.
Performances of “Radio Golf” continue through March 1 at Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St. Tickets start at $27; call the box office at (401) 351-4242 or visit the website at www.TrinityRep.com.
