Regardless of the topic, art is always conveying a message. This message can be about the beauty of nature, the heartbreak of ceasing relationships or how the abstract & weird can also be considered normal. Art can also convey something strikingly real, like how labor unions battle with corporations for livable wages, proper benefits and a sustainable way of life. Boston artist Zach Horn captures this with the exhibit United We Bargain, Divided We Fall that’s being shown at the Museum of Work & Culture on 42 South Main Street in Woonsocket. The exhibit is going on until December 19 while showcasing numerous pieces including one inspired by the 2019 Stop & Shop worker’s strike.
We recently had a talk while checking out the exhibit about what inspired him to take on the theme, lecturing at UMass-Boston and Boston University, having an incredible amount of detail in his paintings and what he hopes people take from it after walking through the doors of the museum.
Rob Duguay: What inspired you to take on the theme of labor unions into your art for this exhibit?
Zach Horn: It all started in the spring of 2016. My next door neighbor is a Verizon worker, he’s a lineman for IBW Local 222 and at that point with Verizon there were in negotiations for a new contract for around six months. Verizon kept on going back at them with the exact same offer with a “take it of leave it” attitude. It was brutal with callbacks on everything and pension caps while trying to force workers to move anywhere in the country for an extended period of time.
RD: Wow.
ZH: With no remuneration and not even the possibility of getting a plane ticket home for Christmas or anything like that. It was awful and when the negotiations went nowhere it ended with this massive strike by 30,000 employees from the IBW and the Communication Workers of America. I think it happened everywhere but Rhode Island, where it was a lockout. The only difference is whether or not they get to collect unemployment, if you’re in a lockout you do get to collect but in Massachusetts you couldn’t because it was deemed to be a strike by the governor. My next door neighbor was out of work for seven weeks and the workers had to go to court to be able to protest outside of the Verizon Wireless stores.
I got really upset about his situation and I felt like I wanted to help. As an artist, the way I thought I could help was to make a bunch of artwork about it and promote what they were going through. This led to an exhibit at the Commonwealth Museum in Boston in 2017 and that got me started. I come from a labor family, my dad was a union president and both my grandparents were public school teachers in Philadelphia. My grandmother was arrested in the ‘70s for violating a court order against protesting and she helped with the organizing of a group that started the Philadelphia Federation Of Teachers. I sort of came at it from how I was raised, believing that unions were about fairness.
RD: The amount of detail you have going on with these pieces are pretty incredible. How long did it take you to make each piece of art if you had to give me an estimation of a timeline?
ZH: The one that depicts the Stop & Shop strike from last year took me six months. Each one of those people in the painting is a real union member, I talked with the then President of the UFCW Local 1445 Jeff Bollen and he gave me access to all of these photos of people from the strike. Doing them one by one was really painstaking, it’s all done in oil paint and all of the red is done in one color with me thinning it out to show what’s underneath.
RD: You can totally see the difference with the bricks.
ZH: All of the bricks are stamped and I cut these stamps out from the rigid board installation that they use in construction. I did each one of those bricks and cinder blocks really slow and one at a time. I also painted those damn Stop & Shop banners over and over again.
RD: I can imagine that being the most tedious part. For the other ones, where did you find this orange paint to use that’s so bright?
ZH: It’s not that much of a secret, at your regular art supply store they sell fluorescent orange. The whole thing is painted in that color first and in fact, orange will be brighter depending on the color that’s underneath it. If you paint it on white, it comes out super bright and if you do it on a dark grey it won’t. These are all done with white being the base of the canvas so they come out super bright in a rectangle shape. Then the whole top coat is white which is done with spray paint. I cut a stencil, I laid it down and then I went into my garage and tagged the whole thing.
RD: That’s awesome. The brightness of the orange is so amplified that it’s really mind-blowing.
ZH: They’re from the New Jersey Turnpike Union, IFPTE Local 194, so when I was making these I was thinking about safety vests.
RD: I totally get that with the color. With teaching at UMass-Boston and at Boston University, do you put a lot of these kinds of things into your teachings or do you run the whole gamut of the craft?
ZH: Yes and no. For example, I’m teaching a class called Visual Techniques now which concentrates on foundations. My students’ first project was that they had to design a political billboard so they did work within the dimensions of 14 x 28 feet, hence these weird, long rectangles. They got to pick the topic, I didn’t want to say that it had to be about labor but I wanted to offer them the opportunity to say something publicly in that way. That’s why I had them make a billboard rather than just a rectangle.
If it’s a billboard then you’re talking to the public, so in that way it’s similar but I didn’t try to make them do what I do. A lot of them did different stuff, some of them did what I would expect coming from the left with a lot of Black Lives Matter billboards. A few did come from the other side, our students are kind of mixed. I got a student who is a military veteran who made one in favor of gun rights so I let them do their thing.
RD: Say a person who enjoys art but knows nothing of labor unions and knows nothing about the Stop & Shop strike comes into the Museum of Work & Culture and stumbles upon your exhibit. What is the message you want them to take from it?
ZH: What they should take is that it’s personal. If you look at the Stop & Shop workers for example, they were on strike for 11 days. When they went out on strike, they had no idea how long it was going to last. They were missing paychecks and these are people who work for a living so they don’t have deep bank accounts, it’s an intensely fraught moment. They had a strike fund from the UFCW where if you were a full-time worker you got $100 a week and if you were part-time you got $50.
RD: That’s nothing.
ZH: Yeah, if you can imagine having a family and working to support them to put food on the table, $50 a week is exactly that. You have to think about the Stop & Shop strike that got all this press as this glorious moment for organized labor. They won, they got wage increases, they were able to maintain their healthcare, they kept their pensions and retirees kept their healthcare which is a really big deal. It’s also a moment of anguish for the people who are actually going through it, so more than anything else I want to show that these are real people and the decisions they make being in a union aren’t easy. It shouldn’t be a knee jerk reaction where you immediately take a side, it should be an acknowledgement that individuals have to make real choices for their families.
The Stop & Shop strike piece is ultimately a red, white and blue painting. It’s clearly about America, but that’s the bleakest red I could possibly make. It’s not a patriotic thing that glorifies everything.
RD: It shows the struggle.
ZH: Exactly. It’s kind of like when you think about a protest song, it does give you a little bit of exposition and it tells you a story. The really good ones also make it emotional and it strikes a chord.
