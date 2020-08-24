By Rob Duguay
The importance of an open mic as an incubator to a city’s local music scene can never be overlooked. Fairly often, it’s the place where a band starts and musical collaboration blossoms. That’s what happened when Pawtucket singer-songwriter Joseph Reyes met Westport, MA musician Robert Gracia during pre-pandemic times at the acclaimed Madcap Monday open mic, which took place on a weekly basis at Dusk on 301 Harris Avenue in Providence. Through the melding of these creative minds, North Kingstown’s Luc Mailloux joined up on drums and Boston’s Dave Torres came in on lead guitar to start the band known as Violet Tempo. The first installment of their discography came to be on August 4 when they self-released the EP titled A Living Work Of Fiction.
To make the record, the band worked with Clinton Lisboa at the Railroad Park Recording Company in Westport. They co-produced the whole thing with him while Lisboa also handled the engineering, mixing and mastering. This all resulted in capturing the wide range of styles Violet Tempo exhibits between punk, reggae and rock.
“I think the record does a good job of showcasing our talent and skill at creating dope music,” Reyes says on the making of the EP. “It feels like it shows our style but also how we stray from our style and still make songs that sound good while being fun to dance to. It was a blast writing these songs with these gentlemen and I hope to have more fun and write a whole bunch with them. I also hope those who take the time to listen to the EP enjoy it as much as we had making it.”
“Before going into the studio, we had roughly twenty songs ready to record,“ Mailloux adds. “We checked out a bunch of studios, picked two to share our songs with and see which ones they wanted to record, so that everyone would be into every song we worked on. Even though they are unique from each other in style, the four songs are all rather safe in representing the big scope of genres we cover. Clinton is a magical wizard of the studio, watching him zip around the screen with dizzying speed was mesmerizing. Even working in such a way, the precision and care he took was evident throughout the whole process.”
An underlying importance going into the making of the record was the readiness and ability to adapt to tweaks and changes on the fly. The experience was a great one for the band and their cohesiveness proved to benefit them during the endeavor.
“The process was also a proof of concept for us at individual levels, as it was both Joseph and Dave’s first time in a recording studio,” Mailloux mentions. “The strength of the band as a unit helped them, but ultimately it was a lesson on how being well-prepared and flexible with the engineering processes is needed. Especially with correcting for tuning imperfections with guitars or vocal phrasing. Robert knocked all of his parts out like a pro and made us all look bad (laughs). In reality, we all did really good, with the guys at Railroad Park commending us for our preparedness and adaptability.”
The album art made by local artist Johnny Doherty definitely gives it away, but the main theme that’s present within the EP comes from Reyes’ fandom of superheroes and comic books. The inspiration for “Leap Of Faith” came after he watched the 2018 flick Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and the kinship he felt with the main character Miles Morales due to the both of them having an Afro-Latino ethnic background. “Daredevil” takes Reyes’ love for the Marvel superhero Daredevil and puts it toward the message of turning every obstacle into an opportunity. The two other tracks deviate from the theme with “Be Still” examining Reyes’ life as a hopeless romantic and “Finish Line” exuding the internal celebration that comes with reaching personal milestones. Overall, the EP has a lot to offer the ears with an assortment of sounds and relatable lyrics.
If you’re a fan of both rock music and the art of songwriting, give it a stream and make a purchase via the band’s Bandcamp page at violettempo.bandcamp.com.
