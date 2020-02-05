Scottish indie rock act We Were Promised Jetpacks have an interesting sound. From their set up of Adam Thompson on guitar and vocals, Sean Smith on bass and Darren Lackie on drums, they create music that’s greater than the sum of its parts. The feedback and distortion give off an atmospheric quality while the music itself has as much energy as your typical raw punk band. This approach has gotten them an underground following here in the United States. Locals can see this first hand when they perform at The Met, located within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main St. in Pawtucket on Feb. 7.
I had a talk with Thompson ahead of the show about the band starting out in school, getting a break via a fellow Scottish band, letting emotions come out in a productive way and working on new music.
Rob Duguay: We Were Promised Jetpacks played their first gig at a battle of the bands you guys won while you were attending school in Edinburgh. How did the band enter the competition and what was that experience like?
Adam Thompson: I’d been playing music with Sean and Darren for a year or so but I can’t remember trying to book a show. We were 15 or 16 at the time. When we heard about a battle of the bands happening in the cafeteria of our school we thought it would be daft not to take part. We had some friends in bands so we thought it was a great chance to show that we were better than them (laughs). We were last out of nine acts and we could only do two songs. One was Jet’s “Are you gonna be my girl?” and one of our own songs called “It’s All Around”, we have or never will be cool (laughs).
RD: You guys credit your home country of Scotland as a prime influence on their music. What would you say is the weirdest thing about the country that people who aren’t from there might not realize?
AT: Our national animal is the unicorn.
RD: That’s definitely a weird one, even a bit unexpected for an answer. Fellow Scottish band Frightened Rabbit played a big part in you guys getting signed to Fat Cat Records after they had the label check out a few of your songs on Myspace. That band ended after guitarist and vocalist Scott Hutchinson died in 2018. What was Scott like as a person and what would you say is your favorite memory of him?
AT: I always loved every time I saw Scott. He made me laugh and I liked that I could talk to him about songwriting and being in a band. I absolutely idolized him and what he was doing with Frightened Rabbit. It made me more determined to do what I was doing. That time in 2008 when Scott and his band were taking off was such a special time. My favourite memory of him will always be him up there on stage playing tunes and making everyone feel better about life.
RD: Back in September 2018, you guys released your fourth album The More I Sleep the Less I Dream. The album is your first release via the label Big Scary Monsters and you guys channeled the dread of expectations from others into the record. What did you guys accomplish with this album that you weren’t able to do in your prior releases?
AT: I felt we were better prepared for this record than we had been for any other. We put in a lot of unglamorous shifts in our basement rehearsal space and there were loads of times I thought “Does anyone give a shit about hearing more music from us?”, so we really had to dig deep and believe what we were doing. The writing of this album and especially in the the year leading up to recording was probably my most difficult I’ve had personally and I was so low. Being able to write music with my pals and let emotions out of me in a productive way was the best thing that could have happened to me. I felt like I expressed myself exactly as I wanted and don’t think I’ve been able to do that before.
RD: Can we expect a new record to come out later this year?
AT: This year might be a stretch, but we are working really hard at it and don’t want to wait ages to record and release new music. Definitely 100% next year.
