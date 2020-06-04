Sometimes songwriting partnerships can be greater than simply two musicians getting together to create new tunes. Sometimes a cast of collaborators gets involved and it’s only a matter of time until a community starts revolving around the original duo. Providence psychedelic act White Rabbit has this going on with guitarists and vocalists Lee McAdams, who is from Pawtucket, and Kyle Carlson, who hails from Riverside working with a bunch of local musicians. McAdams and Carlson have also been putting out compilation records under the Rabbit Hole PVD name to highlight a bunch of different bands and artists from the area and beyond. As if that isn’t enough, they’re currently working on a podcast to accompany those particular releases.
I recently had a talk with McAdams and Carlson about their prolific knack for creativity, knowing each other since middle school, fine tuning their skills and preparing to release a bunch of music later this year.
Rob Duguay: Before White Rabbit started, Kyle was in Brainfruit and Lee was in The Cosmic Factory. So coming from those two bands, how did this songwriting partnership start?
Kyle Carlson: We started way before all of that, we’ve been playing music since we were like 15.
Lee McAdams: We started playing music together in like seventh or eighth grade so this is almost like a reunion of sorts. We’ve known each other all throughout our adolescence.
RD: You both also started a collective called Rabbit Hole PVD, which has a couple of compilations out. Who came up with the idea for it and how has it been getting different bands and musicians together to get involved?
LM: The first one started with us contacting bands we’re friends with and some psychedelic bands from around the world that we enjoy. It was pretty much an idea of having them submit some tracks and they’re all really great. We did the same thing with the second one and we’re planning on making a third one soon. We’re pretty excited about it.
KC: We also have a podcast that we’ve been working on too so it can go hand in hand with the compilations, just to add a little bit of extra content.
RD: Awesome, that sounds wicked cool. What would the both of you say has changed the most in both of your lives since the COVID-19 pandemic started?
LM: For me, probably my gigging.
KC: Yeah, no live music is definitely #1. Other than that, we’ve been doing lots of recording and we’re always trying to make an effort to do that.
LM: It’s a lot of redirection of our focus with different outlets.
KC: We’ve been keeping the energy positive and we’re gonna have a bunch to release soon.
RD: I’ve seen you guys post a bunch of photos of the recording sessions on White Rabbit’s Facebook page. Has this all been taking place at home or at an actual studio?
LM: This has all been home recordings.
KC: Yep, we’ve managed to make a studio in our apartment which we like to refer to as the “Rabbit Den”. We’ve been chuggin’ away at it while trying to get a better sound in the room for the past year. We’re trying to elevate our recording skills and trying to take more of a DIY approach to everything we do. Everything White Rabbit has released shows our progression when it comes to recording and eventually expanding our talents when we can get more people involved.
RD: Do you guys plan on releasing any recordings later this year or do you plan on waiting until 2021?
LM: We’re trying to work on some collaborative projects with different musicians from around Providence. We just started working on one with my brother Justin [McAdams] and our friend Colin O’Hara.
KC: We just recorded a whole song last week so we’re working towards getting that all together. We also have a song that we recorded in April that we almost forgot about and we’ve been mixing and mastering that. We have a ton of content and we plan on putting out a bunch of music this year, as much as we possibly can.
