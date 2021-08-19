By ROB DUGUAY
When it comes to progressive rock, Yes is one of the pillars of the style. The act from London has existed for over 50 years with various lineups and I guarantee that you’ve heard at least one of their hits on the radio at least once. Vocalist, guitarist and percussionist Jon Anderson has been a staple of the band’s sound until his most recent spell that concluded in 2008. Since then he’s been doing some solo stuff while working with younger musicians. With the Paul Green Rock Academy, Anderson will be performing at the Stadium Theatre on 28 Monument Square in Woonsocket on August 28 at 8pm.
We recently had a talk about how he linked up with the academy, having an endlessly creative spirit, not caring about a certain asteroid and what people can expect from the upcoming show.
Rob Duguay: How did this collaboration with the Paul Green Rock Academy start? Did they reach out to you or was it through a different way?
Jon Anderson: It happened 20 years ago, I was doing a show in Philadelphia and all these kids came backstage with School Of Rock t-shirts. I found out they were with this guy Paul Green, I met Paul and we got along very well. Then a couple months later I came back to Philadelphia and started working with his students. We actually did a tour together and they were wonderful and they still are. Now 20 years later, I’ve always been in touch with Paul over the years and he mentioned the academy a couple years ago so we were going to tour with them last year.
Of course, nobody toured because of COVID-19 but now since the spring we’ve put together 25 girls and guys aged between 13 and 16 and they’re damn good. We put the show together over a few days and so far the shows have been fun.
RD: That’s great to hear. What do you find to be different with young musicians these days versus when you were a young musician and started getting into music during your teens? What separates this generation of musicians versus the one you grew up in?
JA: First of all, they know how to play (laughs), which helps. They can play anything, which also helps. They’re very, very generous emotionally, they love it and it’s very much like when I was in my first band. You’re having fun, it’s crazy and wonderful and when you go on stage it’s more wild, crazy and wonderful. You just can’t replicate that energy you get from young people, I’ve done it over the years now with youth orchestras all around the world performing concerts and things like that. The Cleveland Youth Orchestra, The San Antonio Youth Orchestra and so on.
You just have this amazing feeling that they’re young and they’re digging Yes’ music, which is great.
RD: Outside of music, you also paint. During the COVID-19 pandemic did you do a lot of painting to keep yourself occupied? What do you enjoy the most about painting and making colors in that art form?
JA: I did both, I still make music all the time to maintain my creativity and last year I created a wonderful new piece that’ll be released sometime next year. I did some painting and I did a lot of writing. Ideas for musicals, ideas for cinema and things that you do when you get into your old age. I’m happy with everything at the present moment other than the pandemic of course because over a million people really got hurt and a lot of them died so it wasn’t a great year for anybody.
RD: It was definitely a tough time but it’s nice to see the light at the end of the tunnel these days.
JA: It was getting dimmer for a while there.
RD: Yes it was. This past May, you had an asteroid named after you. What are your feelings on this honor?
JA: I did hear about it but I’m not mentally that much together to be honest. I’m always busy writing music and when any sort of information like that comes flying in I’m like “Ah, thank you. Gotta go.” I’m always preoccupied with some sort of project that stuff like that whisps over my head.
RD: That’s understandable. What can people expect when they come see you perform with the Paul Green Rock Academy at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket? I know you’re going to play a lot of Yes material but do you and the band have any surprises in store?
JA: Yeah, it won’t be surprising if I tell you but we do have a few interesting covers ready to go and we’ll be getting into “Roundabout”, “Long Distance Runner” and a lot of other Yes songs. There will be some really inventive transitions as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.