WOONSOCKET — Sources have told The Call that two elderly persons have been found dead inside the home of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan B. Menard, on Marian Lane, on Monday.
Emergency officials and personnel from the state medical examiner's office arrived at the scene on Monday evening and found two deceased people, with their remains in what was described as an advanced state of decomposition.
A source said that police were called to the scene at 4:22 p.m. on Monday by a neighbor, who told police that he had not seen the home occupants in several weeks, and had noticed an odor.
