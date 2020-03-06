While the risk of the new coronavirus spreading in Massachusetts remains low, town and school officials in the Blackstone Valley towns of Blackstone, Millville and Uxbridge say they are keeping in constant contact with state and federal health officials to coordinate the best responses if the state does start seeing more cases.
Massachusetts has one confirmed case and one presumptive positive case of the virus, which causes the disease COVID-19.
Massachusetts towns on the Rhode Island border like Uxbridge are especially on high alert since a third individual associated with a Pawtucket Catholic school's trip to Italy in mid-February has tested positive for coronavirus disease.
“Our town has been in contact with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to ensure that we are following best practices in regards to this outbreak,” Uxbridge Town Manager Steve Sette said in an open letter to residents this week. “I have met with the town’s health director as well as the emergency management director and the superintendent of schools to ensure that the most up-to-date information is being shared by all our public officials.”
Sette said public officials are closely monitoring the situation in Rhode Island and Massachusetts and will update residents on the town web page and cable access as information develops. In addition, a coronavirus-specific web page was created on the town’s website with links to information on the virus, how it is spreads, prevention, treatment, and printable fact sheets.
“Although the risk to Massachusetts residents of the novel coronavirus is low, the risk for influenza is currently high,” Sette said. “Many of the things you do to help prevent colds and the flu can help protect you against other respiratory viruses such as coronavirus.”
“We met as an emergency team last week and as you look at school districts across the Commonwealth putting out information, we here in Uxbridge are taking a team approach,” said School Superintendent Frank Tiano. “The School Department is taking the lead from the Board of Health , which is updating the board's web page with information as its coming from the state and federal levels.”
“This is not a time to panic, but a time to prepare,” said Uxbridge Health Director Kristin Black. “We want the public to know that we are following this closely and have a talented internal and interdepartmental emergency response team across many departments working and communicating together. As a local board of health, we are in direct contact with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, which is in direct contact with the CDC, and with state Rep. Mike Soter and other legislators.”
“In Massachusetts, the risk does remain low, but it's really an evolving situation,” Black said. “We want residents to know there's a lot of communication and preparation going on behind the scenes.”
Earlier this week, the Bellingham School Department announced it was working to monitor documented cases of the flu and other viruses should they arise, and monitor school attendance. In addition, a group of 15 Bellingham High School students and two teachers were told to stay home this week because they recently traveled to Italy during the February school break.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and under the direction of the Bellingham Board of Health, we have asked these students and staff members to stay home from school,” said School Supt. Peter Marano. “There is no need for concern at this time as this is a precautionary measure.”
He said School Department will continue to monitor the situation, disinfect classrooms each night, and take further actions if warranted.
In Franklin, which borders Woonsocket, School Superintendent Sarah E. Ahern said all school buildings and facilities were deep cleaned during February vacation.
“Areas of our schools had extra cleaning and were disinfected. We are remaining informed of guidance around Coronavirus through our nurse leader and her contacts with the state,” she said. “Massachusetts remains at a low risk however the CDC has issued some additional information about school preparedness. I wish to reassure the community that we are following the guidance provided.”
In Millville, Board of Health member Cathy Robinson and Administrative Assistant Sherry Grant took part in a conference call Monday with the Massachusetts Department of Health and other local town officials on the latest.
“State officials stated that this is a rapidly evolving situation and is changing daily,” Robinson said.
Rhode Island health officials said Wednesday about 200 people in that state are being instructed to self-quarantine because they had direct contact with someone with COVID-19. Two people in the state have tested positive for the virus, a man in his 40s and a teenage girl. Both individuals were on the same mid-February school trip to Europe from Saint Raphael Academy.
The Massachusetts woman who tested positive for coronavirus, the second presumptive case in the Bay State, was also on the trip.
