WOONSOCKET — A Lincoln-based disaster-remediation company that recently added sanitizing for COVID-19 to its menu of services is relocating to Highland Corporate Park.
Prime Restoration and Remediation LLC, will relocate to a 20,000-square-foot building previously occupied by Jeweled Cross, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced in a press release.
She said the company expects to be settled in its new corporate headquarters in June after making minor interior and exterior modifications to the site, located at 811 Park East Drive.
“The decision of Prime Restoration & Remediation to relocate to Highland provides additional evidence that Woonsocket is a viable business location, even at this trying time,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “Prime’s purchase of 811 Park East Drive ensures that Highland continues to have no vacancies.”
Prime Partner Joseph A. Solomon said the company found the building after scouring the region for suitable quarters.
“After an extensive search of properties in the Rhode Island and surrounding Massachusetts area, it became evident that Highland Corporate Park was the perfect location for our corporate headquarters,” Solomon said. “The location offers convenient access to the major roadways leading to Worcester, Boston, the Cape and all of Rhode Island.”
Solomon praised Baldelli-Hunt for extending the company such a warm welcome and said Prime looks forward to contributing to the local business community.
Prime Restoration & Remediation, and its affiliate, Rapid Response Restoration, is an industry leader in providing 24-hour emergency response for disaster recovery for both residential and commercial properties, Solomon said. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Prime has begun providing cleaning and disinfecting services to businesses throughout the region, to provide for safe opening and operation.
The sale price of the property was not disclosed but the last time it changed hands, in 2014, the price was $1 million, according to the assessor’s database.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.