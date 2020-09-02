McGAIR: Cumberland's McLoughlin verbals to Georgetown cross country/track program

A little of this, a little of that …
• A senior at La Salle Academy, Jack McLoughlin was firmly entrenched on Georgetown’s radar. So when it came time for the Cumberland native to make up his mind and settle on a college, the two-time first team All-State cross country performer chose a school that adds another layer to the Rams-to-Hoyas pipeline.
McLoughlin says he decided on Georgetown a few days prior to last Friday’s official proclamation via the Twitter account for the La Salle boys cross-country program. The verbal commitment signaled the conclusion of a nearly two-year recruitment between one of the top long-distance runners in the Northeast and a Big East institution.
“Georgetown was one of the first colleges to reach out and recruit me,” said McLoughlin, noting he’s been pursued by the Hoyas since his sophomore year at La Salle. “It’s pretty relieving to get it out of the way and have a place where I know I’m going to go for the next four years after high school.”
Besides Georgetown, McLoughlin also drew interest from Syracuse, Stanford, North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and Michigan. McLoughlin’s comfort factor with the Hoyas stemmed from 1). La Salle assistant coach Bill Myers counting Georgetown head coach Brandon Bonsey as a good friend, and 2). talking to Matthew Bouthillette and Jack Salisbury, two former La Salle running standouts who are presently seniors at Georgetown.
“Neither one of them had anything bad to say about the school,” said McLoughlin. “I also talked to a lot of guys who are on the [Georgetown] team. It was about figuring out what the environment is like, since I couldn’t see the campus in-person.”
McLoughlin’s raises a valid point when it comes to making a decision that’s based more on what others are telling you rather than getting an actual lay of the land. The NCAA’s decision to halt all forms of recruiting visits in wake of COVID-19 means that an in-demand prospect such as McLoughlin must wait a bit longer before setting foot on his future campus.
By the same token, the down time that college coaches were afforded gave them the opportunity to frequently engage with McLoughlin.
“The pandemic obviously slowed down the end of our [2019-20] indoor season and our entire [2020] outdoor season. In turn that helped to speed up the recruiting process. All of the college coaches weren’t as busy as they normally would have been. That’s probably why you’re seeing a lot of high school athletes committing earlier than they normally would,” said McLoughlin. “A lot of the coaches … I would check in with them once a week and update them on my training. Obviously they’re talking to other athletes, but contact was definitely frequent.”
After placing fourth as a sophomore at the 2018 R.I. cross country states, McLoughlin’s 2019 encore saw him earn silver-medal status. Selected the 2019-20 Gatorade Rhode Island Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, he distinguished himself as La Salle’s top point getter and became one of the driving forces behind the Rams’ ability to capture first-place finishes at the 2019 R.I. state meet and the New England Championship.
Individually, McLoughlin came in second at the Nike Cross Nationals Northeast Regional championship and went on to finish 35th at the national championship meet. He was the highest-finishing Rhode Island runner at the New Englands, placing third overall.
After a summer that saw him and his La Salle teammates participate in the virtual version of the Bobby Doyle 5K Summer Classic, McLoughlin is turning his attention to his senior cross-country season that is still awaiting definitive word on when it will take place.
“There’s been a lot of hard-effort workouts to get us in shape for whatever season we might have,” said McLoughlin.
***
• Bryant University men’s basketball head coach Jared Grasso had this to say about Erickson Bans, the former Shea High standout who holds the record for most points in a RIIL career: “It’s an adjustment like it is for any freshman. He’s doing good. He’s working hard. He arrived in very good shape and has been at the head of the line as far as the conditioning stuff we’re doing.”
***
• There was an opening on the Cumberland High football staff after Derek DeSousa left to become the head coach at Scituate. DeSousa had served as the Clippers’ defensive coordinator, a role that head coach Josh Lima says will be shared between staff newcomer Silas Copeland and defensive line coach Gabe Gonzalez. Copeland previously served on the football staff at St. Raphael.
“I’ve known Silas for a long time. We’ve always been good friends and he fits in with what we’re trying to do,” said Lima. “Silas will work with our linebackers and focus on the pass game on gamedays while Gabe focuses on the run. We’re going with co-defensive coordinators and that should allow both of them to be creative on that side of the ball.”
***
• Since announcing his top nine of college choices, a list that includes Alabama, South Carolina, Kentucky, Texas, Penn State, Virginia, Baylor, Miami, and Southern Illinois, Woonsocket High senior standout track thrower Logan Coles publicized that he’s received his sixth full scholarship offer from Kennesaw State University.
***
• In case you’re keeping track, the Red Sox to date have summoned 15 players from the team’s alternate training site at McCoy Stadium, aka “Sim City.” The list includes 13 pitchers (Matt Hall, Josh Osich, Jeffrey Springs, Chris Mazza, Dylan Covey, Robert Stock, Ryan Weber, Kyle Hart, Josh Taylor, Darwinzon Hernandez, Mike Kickham, Robinson Leyer, Andrew Triggs) and two position players (INF/OF Yairo Munoz, INF Bobby Dalbec).
***
• This year’s New England Patriots media guide is 494 pages. That’s down quite a bit from last year’s 526-page tome. Ready for a simple explanation for the reason behind the page reduction? The 2019 media guide featured nearly 30 pages devoted exclusively to Tom Brady.
In a word, delete!
***
• Behind the scenes, feelers have been put out between New England-based Division I men’s college basketball teams that could bear fruit in the event there’s some semblance of a nonconference schedule.
***
• For those bemoaning about the Boston Bruins’ current core only having one Stanley Cup to their credit, I give you this: one is better than none.
***
• This column would have been longer, but it’s worth noting the PawSox would have been down to the franchise’s final three games at McCoy Stadium. All those memories … expect some words from this scribe where the intention is to put a bow on “Last Call at McCoy.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
