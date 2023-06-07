WOONSOCKET – Renee Desaulniers and Patricia (O’Gara) Mitchko had more to celebrate than just the 50th anniversary of their graduation as they joined Mount St. Charles Academy’s Commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2023 on Sunday.
Desaulniers, originally from Woonsocket and now living in Cranston, and Mitchko, a native of North Scituate and now a resident of Flemington, N.J., were also celebrating their precedent setting roles as two of Mount’s first female graduates back in 1973.
That was when a group of six young women received Mount diplomas for the first time after girls were admitted to the Brothers of the Sacred Heart operated all-boy private Catholic high school the previous year.
The addition of girls was all new for Mount back then but Desaulniers and Mitchko said they found the school quick in adapting to the co-ed change and helping them obtain the post-secondary education they were seeking when they applied.
Desaulniers had been attending St. Clare High School for girls on Park Avenue just before it closed and her parents, Jeanne and Robert Desaulniers, transferred her to Mount because of its role as a college preparatory high school.
“The school was great because they taught the values that my parents taught us in the way that I was raised. It was a good education and just a great sense of community,” Desaulniers said.
“There was a lot of opportunity,” Desaulniers said of Mount’s varied offerings in academics, extracurricular activities and sports.
While among only a small group of girls in those first years, Desaulniers said Mount’s boys were “welcoming and supportive and well-mannered and they did everything to accommodate us, that was my experience.”
Desaulniers went on to college at the University of Rhode Island and then obtained her master’s degree from Rhode Island College where she also took advanced graduate studies. Today, Desaulniers works as a phycologist for Butler Hospital.
Mitchko had been attending Scituate Junior-Senior High School where she had completed all the science courses they offered at the time and was looking for more.
“My best friend from high school was going here because Mount was going coed, and I thought that would be a great opportunity for me. I still saw my friends from other activities outside school so it was the best of both worlds,” Mitchko said.
Mitchko’s parents, William and Catherine also thought the change was great, even when “eight guys” showed up at their doorstep to take her to a Ten Years After concert in Providence.
“They were cool with it. They thought it was a good education, it was great,” Mitchko said.
Mitchko went on to pre-med at Tufts University and did graduate work in education. Mitchko continues to work in education and sales today.
Looking back on those days at Mount, Mitchko said she initially felt like an “alien” as one of just six girls at a school with 87 boys at the time.
“But they were all nice and friendly. It took them a while for them to get used to it, too, and by the time October and November arrived there was eight of them picking me up for the concert just because they were my classmates and friends,” Mitchko said.
Mitchko also served as class secretary and with her friend, Lise Mailloux, another member of the class, to put together the school’s senior prom.
As for their precedent setting role at Mount St. Charles Academy, Mitchko said that was no trouble at all.
“It didn’t bother me. I’m always looking for a new adventure,” the Mount graduate said.
Mitchko and Desaulniers were among a group of their Class of 1973 classmates awarded 50th anniversary Mount diplomas at Sunday’s ceremonies.
