WOONSOCKET — The last time the Mount St. Charles girls volleyball team missed the playoffs, the sport was played in the spring.
If the Mounties want to extend that run, they’re going to have to play a lot more like they did Thursday night against East Providence than they played against Barrington Monday night. Coming off a demoralizing sweep at the hands of the Eagles, Mount coach Josh D’Abate spent Tuesday’s practice focused on the mental side of the game.
After a solid practice Wednesday, the Mounties played one of their best matches of the season against EP. Led by the hitting of Woonsocket transfer Lauren Cunanan and sophomore middle hitter Julia Leclair, the Mounties secured a 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23 Division I home victory.
“We’re looking for improvement every match, so as bad as we played the other night, skill-wise and effort-wise, it was the polar opposite in this match,” D’Abate said. “We talked the last couple of practices about giving a better effort and working hard and this was the first night where we’ve seen what we’ve worked on in practice come to fruition.
“We focused a lot on serve-receive and changing our platform and our angle. I thought we passed the ball really well for 85 percent of the night.”
Mount St. Charles (3-8 Division I) needs to win two of its final five matches to earn a spot in the playoffs. With two of those matches coming against undefeated reigning state champion North Kingstown and one-loss South Kingstown, the reality is the Mounties need to take advantage of their final three matches – all on the road.
Mount finishes the season with trips to Cranston West, Prout and winless Ponaganset. The Mounties already own a five-set victory over the Chieftains.
“NK and SK, we’d need to play fantastic and they would have to not show up to some extent, but the other three are winnable if we continue to improve the way we did tonight,” D’Abate said. “We can’t take tonight like we’ve set a mark, we need to continue to get better.”
East Providence (3-8 Division I) also needs to win two more matches to reach the playoffs, but Emma Tellier, Kianna Hepburn and the Townies still have to face the Skippers, the Rebels, Coventry and South Kingstown. It looked like the visitors were going to get swept out of Woonsocket when Tellier stepped to the service line in the third set with the Mounties ahead 23-19.
Thanks to a couple of serve-receive errors and some opportunistic hitting, the Townies scored the set’s final six points to send the match into a fourth set.
“To some degree, the end of that set is the way our season has gone,” D’Abate said. “We play well for some of the match and then we give up five or six points and we sort of pack in. We read them the riot act after Monday and they probably weren’t happy at the end of the Tuesday’s practice. They could’ve packed it in at the end of the third, but we turned around our passing and started hitting.”
The Mounties trailed 17-14 in the fourth, but they battled back to tie the set at 19. Right-side hitter Marissa Tessier and setter Alli Melnychuk helped the home side finish off the match, but the stars of the night were Cunanan and Leclair, who provided an attacking presence at the net.
“It’s a huge jump for Lauren [coming from Woonsocket],” D’Abate said. “It’s like asking one of these girls to go from here to a college team – they’re not ready for that. She went from Division III to Division I and we changed her position. She’s come a long way and offensively she’s starting to click. Offensively, Julia Leclair was our top player and she was playing JV two weeks ago.”
