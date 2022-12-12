NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Town Council on Monday agreed to help the North Smithfield Heritage Association with its work preserving local historic cemeteries by acquiring ownership of two of them if there is no opposition to the move by other possible owners of the sites.
Richard Keene, North Smithfield Heritage Association president, presented his organization’s request for the potential town acquisition of the Aldrich Family Burial Ground and the North Smithfield Burial Ground on separate lots bordering Union Cemetery on Smithfield Road.
The town’s tax records indicate there are no owners of record for the two long abandoned burial grounds, according to Keene.
Keene explained the Heritage Association became involved with the two historic cemeteries about five years ago as volunteers from the organization took on the task of clearing overgrowth brush and small trees from the grounds in an attempt to restore them.
“The two lots had been abandoned for decades and it was a jungle back there, you could drive by on Smithfield Road and not even realize that there was a cemetery there,” Keene said.
The work revealed long overlooked gravestones at the site as well as the damage they had sustained over the years of neglect.
Over the past two years, the volunteers were trained in the repair and maintenance of gravestones and took on the task of restoring the historic markers that had been damaged.
“There are about 200 to 250 burials in there,” Keene said while describing the size of the project undertaken by the volunteers on the two lots of land of about one acre each.
“Since then, our volunteers have been able to repair a lot of them and are still in the process of doing that,” Keene said.
“We are about 90 percent done with the restoration there,” the Heritage Association president added.
The request for the town to acquire the lots stems from the difficulty involved in keeping the properties maintained, Keene explained.
The two cemeteries still have large trees with many dead overhanging limbs that pose a threat to volunteers working the grounds and the accumulation of leaves in the fall is also difficult to manage, according to Keene.
Keene said the Heritage Association was seeking the help of the town highway department in cutting some of the potentially dangerous limbs as well as cleaning up the leaves with town equipment and believes the acquisition would address any concerns rising over such town assistance for private property such as the cemeteries.
Keene pointed to a provision of state law allowing a town council to “take possession of and hold ancient, neglected, or abandoned burial grounds including historic cemeteries... whenever they can take possession without opposition from the persons interested in those grounds,” as an option for the two historic cemeteries abutting Union Cemetery.
“These cemeteries, being on the side of Union, which those folks do a great job keeping it looking immaculate, we want to keep these two lots looking the same way,” Keene said.
“It’s high visibility and people in the town are driving by all the time,” Keene said.
The two historic Smithfield Road burial grounds are about 65 historic cemeteries in the town overall, and Keene noted his organization has been taking care of about a third of them while non-profit cemetery organizations, land preservation groups, churches, and private property owners have been taking care of many the rest.
In addition to those already improved, Keene said there are between 15 to 20 smaller historic abandoned cemeteries in the town that remain in need of care.
Keene also noted his organization already has a “great working relationship” with the town’s highway department on many of its projects and was pleasantly surprised to find Raymond Pendergast, public works director, supportive of the leaf clean ups and other projects.
As for the town’s acquisition of the lots, Keene said he has researched the property records both in town hall and at City Hall in Central Falls, which holds records from the original Town of Smithfield covering Northern Rhode Island and found nothing on the two burial plots.
“I wasn’t able to find any deed for any owner and Central Falls goes back to when the Town of Smithfield was formed in 1732,” Keene said.
“It’s possible the cemeteries had been part of Providence before Smithfield was formed,” Keene added.
Town Council member Paulette Hamilton asked if the town should advertise its intent to acquire the land under the state statute, and Town Solicitor David Igliozzi responded that could be done as an added precaution.
“It doesn’t say that in the statute, but I think that is a good practice,” Igliozzi said.
Town Council member John Beauregard said while he favored the move, he also questioned whether someone else in town might oppose such an acquisition.
“What if somebody in the town pays taxes, and they could care less about cleaning historic cemeteries and we are going to be sending our workers to clean up some,” Beauregard said.
“I don’t know if that’s really fair, “ Beauregard added.
Keene noted that some communities in the state have taken over all historic cemeteries and take care of “all of the maintenance themselves” without volunteers.
“I don’t think what we are asking to do is unreasonable, I think most people, just judging on our own interaction with folks in the town, are very supportive of trying to preserve our historic buildings, our heritage,” Keene said.
“But cemeteries-- we are trying to maintain the dignity of a burial ground, I’m not going to say there’s not going to be anybody, but I don’t think there will be an uprising either, I think this is a pretty non-controversial issue,” Keene said.
The council voted 4-0 on a motion by Hamilton to approve the move to take over ownership of the parcels which tax records show as having no owners of record, and also to advertise to notify any potential owners prior to accepting the plots.
Town Council member Douglas Osier abstained from the vote due to his role as treasurer for the Heritage Association.
By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
