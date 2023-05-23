WOONSOCKET – A Burrillville man was taken into custody by the Woonsocket Police Department Saturday on multiple charges of assaulting baseball coaches – allegedly in furious retaliation for benching his son during a game at Renaud Field earlier this month.
Adam Joseph Soucy, 36, of 310 Church St., is charged with three counts of simple assault and battery in connection with the May 3 incident.
The victims were not identified by name, but police reports said they were all coaches for a Woonsocket Boys Youth Baseball team. Two were women, one 43 years old, the other 20, and one was a man, also 20.
One of the women – the police reports don’t say which – was apparently the most seriously injured, suffering visible swelling and redness above her left eye, Patrol Officer Shane S. Murray’s report says. A team of EMTs responded to the Aylsworth Avenue field, tending to the most seriously injured of the three coaches.
The coaches told responding investigators that the episode began when Soucy’s son was benched by the coaches – and the umpire – because he was “acting out” in some unspecified manner.
Soucy, who was standing near the bottom row of bleachers, separated from the playing area by a chain link fence, allegedly began yelling obscenities at the umpire and coaching staff.
As the coaches approached Soucy from the other side of the chain link fence in attempts to defuse the situation, the assailant began throwing punches at them from over the top of the fence, the police said.
Other adult spectators who were in attendance for the nighttime game intervened to prevent Soucy from continuing to assault the coaches.
When Soucy was informed that the coaches intended to call the police, he fled the scene with his son in a white sedan.
The coaches did not know Soucy by name, according to police, who learned it from the league president. Through the course of their investigation, the police said they discovered this isn’t the first time that Soucy had caused “a disturbance” at a game this season.
After a preliminary hearing in Sixth District Court, Soucy is held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions as a violator of his probation on a 2022 conviction for driving under the influence, according to the state Department of Corrections inmate tracker. The judiciary’s database says Soucy has actually been charged with driving under the influence at least three times in the past – twice in 2022 and once in 2012.
Soucy has a criminal record that that dates back to 2004 and includes a number of violent offenses, including felony assault, assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling and domestic breaking and entering.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.