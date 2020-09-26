CUMBERLAND – The show will go on next month for 13th World, a Cumberland-based haunted attraction at Diamond Hill Park, which is planning to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines to keep guests safe, organizers say.
With the spread of COVID-19, festivals, concerts and other major events throughout Rhode Island have either been canceled or downsized to maintain social distancing. Zeke Fortier and Rich Vaillant, co-owners and operators of 13th World, says they’ve come up with a plan that includes enhanced cleaning, contactless transactions and employee screenings.
The attraction opens the first full weekend in October and will be held every weekend through Oct. 31.
Guests attending this year will be required to wear masks while on the property and to enter the attraction. Groups of guests will be required to be at least six feet apart from other groups. Groups will not be paired with any other groups, and guests will be asked to socially distance at all times, including in the queue lines and inside the attraction.
In addition, hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the property and restrooms, and gloves will be available before entering the attraction.
The owners will also institute strict cleaning procedures throughout the entire property, especially in high-touch areas including restrooms, handrails, and queue lines.
Whenever possible, there will be reduced contact points between customers and staff, as well as limited cash transactions. Online ticket purchases are being encouraged.
Finally, all cast and staff will be screened upon entering the facility. Those exhibiting symptoms of illness will not be allowed to work.
The attraction will be open 7 to 10 p.m., with the exception of Oct. 4 and 11 (7-9 p.m.), and Oct. 31 (7-11 p.m.).
Tickets are $20 for general admission and can be used on any day. There are no age limits to buy a ticket for the shows.
Thirteenth World has featured a new haunt each season for the past 19 years. Last year, there were more than 12 sets stationed throughout the park. This year the attraction is bringing to life some favorite characters from the movies.
The walk through at 13th World takes up to 30 minutes where attendees navigate dark wooded trails surrounded by eerie lights and sounds, misty fog and unexpected, heart-stopping encounters with everything from cannibals to killer clowns to your favorite movie slashers like Freddy Krueger, Jason Vorhees and Michael Myers.
To ensure the attraction is intimate, uncrowded and scary as possible, groups of five to six people are sent through every minute-and-a-half.
A new feature that debuted last year was the Touch of Fear. Normally, the creepy actors in the show aren’t allowed to have any physical contact with attendees. But last year, and for an additional $5, guests could opt for an heightened experience that allowed them to be touched. That won’t be happening this year due to COVID, organizers say.
The privately-owned and operated 13th World was formerly known as Haunted Hill when it was run by the town of Cumberland. It is now owned and operated by Fortier and Vaillant who were both involved with Haunted Hill when it was under the auspices of the Cumberland Recreation Department.
