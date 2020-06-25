By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – As the deadline for declarations of candidacy passed on Wednesday, a total of 15 people took out papers to run for City Council, five for School Committee and six for various legislative posts in the House and Senate.
The marquee contest of the season shapes up as the battle between Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and challenger Jon D. Brien, vice president of the City Council. But the race to fill State Rep. Michael Morin’s House District 49 seat also appears competitive, with two businessmen who have never held elective office before vying to succeed the incumbent, who is stepping aside.
And the election may also decide whether the progressives, led by Councilman Alexander Kithes, make inroads against a more conservative ruling bloc of the City Council – or get pushed aside.
At the close of the filing period, Steve Lima returned declaration papers to run as a Democrat for the District 49 seat, setting up a contest against Vincent Bono, the president of the Boston Surface Railroad Company, who had filed earlier in the week. Bono is running as an independent candidate.
The founder of Future Com Ltd., a telecommunications company, Lima served about a year as the city’s director of planning and development under Baldelli-Hunt before resigning in early 2019. He’s also dabbled in politics, running for mayor in 2009 and serving as president of the former Woonsocket Taxpayers Coalition, a watchdog group. He also served briefly as an appointive member of the School Committee under Baldelli-Hunt before the panel reverted back to an elective body not long ago.
One feature of the slate of prospective candidates is how thin it is, particularly for legislative and School Committee races. With five candidates, for example, everyone running for a spot on the school board is guaranteed a victory. And the District 49 House race is the only legislative vacancy that’s contested.
Except for Brien, who must give up his seat to run for mayor, all of the incumbents on the council have filed papers to run for re-election. They are Council President Dan Gendron and Councilors James C. Cournoyer, Denise D. Sierra, John F. Ward, David Soucy and Kithes.
Several new names surfaced as candidates for council on Wednesday, including that of Margaux S. Morisseau, a longtime staff member of NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley who presently holds the title of director of community engagement at the nonprofit development agency.
Also tossing their hats into the ring for council were Valerie Gonzalez, a former appointive member of the School Committee, and another candidate with a less than household name, Wendall W. Gardner.
A central question posed by the filings is whether the incumbents will lose ground to newcomers, including those ideologically tethered to Kithes, an ally of the progressive wing of the state’s Democratic party. Kithes has announced he is running as a team with Marlene Guay, Charmaine Webster and Vaughan Miller, all of whom took out papers to run for elective office for the first time.
In addition to the incumbents and Kithes’ team, other contenders for the council are Garrett Mancieri, the chairman of the Autumnfest Steering Committee who previously served one term on the council; and Roger G. Jalette Sr., a former councilman whose roughly 15 years on the panel included a stint as its president. Jalette has not held public office since 2016, when he stepped down to run against Baldelli-Hunt. He’s narrowly missed a comeback to the council in two elections since then.
The group of candidates huddled under the Kithes banner isn’t the only team effort voters will see this season. Late yesterday afternoon, Soucy, Mancieri and Morisseau issued a statement declaring they’re campaigning on a “combined platform” dedicated to supporting business, promoting Main Street and strengthening public education.
In addition to the other council aspirants, Michael Disney, a perennial candidate who has never garnered more than handful of votes at the polls, took out papers to run for a seat on the panel.
On the School Committee, two more contenders emerged on Wednesday, including Alan G. LeClaire, a retired policeman who presently serves as chairman of the Zoning Board of Review, and Amie L. Costa, another unfamiliar name in political circles.
Earlier in the week, Chairman Paul Bourget, Vice Chairman Donald Burke and Committeewoman Lynn Bouvier Kapiskas all filed papers to run for another term. But two other incumbents, Eleanor Nadeau and Rebecca Capwell, have apparently decided not to seek another term.
Except for the District 49 seat, all of the legislative incumbents will be running unopposed for another term, including State Sen. Roger Picard (D-Dist. 20, Woonsocket, Cumberland), State Sen. Melissa Murray (D-Dist. 24, Woonsocket, North Smithfield), State Rep. Stephen Casey (D-Dist. 50,Woonsocket) and State Rep. Robert D. Phillips (D-Dist. 51, Woonsocket).
