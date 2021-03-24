WOONSOCKET — Two teenagers accused in the murder of Nyasia Williams-Thomas in 2019 submitted their pleas to a judge on Wednesday.
Craig Robinson and Quinton St. Pierre both pleaded not guilty to charges including with murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and several firearms violations.
Williams-Thomas was shot and killed in December 2019 while sitting in her car outside the Plaza Village apartment complex. She was in the car with two other people, a 21-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy. Police said it’s unlikely that Williams-Thomas was the intended target, and the alleged attackers may have been after the boy in the vehicle.
Robinson and St. Pierre were minors when Williams-Thomas was killed, but a Family Court judge recently agreed they should be tried as adults.
Both men are scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing in June.
A third suspect, Jose Ortiz Martinez, was 18 at the time and remains held without bail.
