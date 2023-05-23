Families, officials mark two decade anniversary of Station Fire tragedy
Two decades have passed since the Station nightclub fire killed 100 people and left more than 200 others injured. But to some, it’s as if it happened only yesterday.
“Like most of you, I remember it all,” Donald Carcieri said Sunday, his voice choked with emotion. “Every moment.”
Carcieri had just entered his first term as Rhode Island’s governor when the deadly fire broke out at the West Warwick nightclub on Feb. 20, 2003.
Among the granite monuments that fill Station Fire Memorial Park, built where the nightclub once stood, Rhode Islanders listened as Carcieri called up the memories that have stayed with him for the last 20 years.
“I remember like yesterday,” he said, “going to the Crowne Plaza twice a day, every day, morning and afternoon, to meet with the families whose worst fears had become reality, to update them on the progress that we were making in identifying their loved ones.”
The former governor was one of a handful of speakers to take the podium Sunday afternoon during a service held to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the tragedy and to celebrate six years since the memorial park’s dedication.
Gina Russo, president of the Station Fire Memorial Foundation board of directors, welcomed all in attendance, including the loved ones of those lost in the fire as well as several who, like Russo, survived it.
“It’s been an incredibly long 20 years for all of us,” Russo said. “Some have survived better than others, but we’re still here, we’re still together, and we’re still blessed to have this beautiful park.”
Russo was emotional as she addressed the crowd before her; earlier that day, Todd King, a fellow survivor and member of the Station Family Fund board, had passed away.
“He was supposed to be here,” Russo said through tears, “and life had other plans, I guess.”
Sunday’s service opened with a performance of the national anthem by local student Viviana Fernandez; Fr. Robert Marciano, who was among those to respond to the scene on the night of the fire, delivered the invocation.
Other speakers included Gen. Reginald Centracchio, Congressman Seth Magaziner and Gov. Dan McKee.
As he continued to reflect on his memories of the fire, Carcieri recalled paying hospital visits to some of the injured; he recalled being asked, “governor, how come I survived when so many didn’t?”
For Christopher Travis, that question is a familiar one.
“I shouldn’t be alive,” said Travis, who had traveled from Massachusetts to be at the service.
The blaze that would claim the lives of so many other concert-goers began when pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White ignited flammable foam that was being used for soundproofing. Within minutes the club was completely engulfed.
Travis, who was 37 at the time, had arrived at the club around three minutes before 11 p.m. that night, and Great White took the stage a few minutes later.
“I was right in front of the soundboard,” he said, recounting his experience, “and then that was it. That’s how quick it happened.”
Travis escaped from the side exit near the bar six minutes after the fire started. He has no external scarring, he said, but did suffer scarring on his lungs.
“Nobody ever thought this would happen,” he added. “It’s very important that we continue to remember and support the Station family.”
The fire marked one of Rhode Island’s “most tragic and difficult days,” McKee said Sunday from the podium.
McKee, who at the time was serving as Cumberland’s mayor, lauded those who stepped up on the night of the fire as well as in its aftermath — the public safety officials, medical professionals, and others who “sprang into action to save lives;” he praised the survivors and the victims’ loved ones who have striven to ensure that the lives lost at the Station nightclub “were not lost in vain.”
“That is the true spirit of Rhode Island,” he continued, “and it’s on display here at this memorial site.”
Arranged throughout the park, monuments bear the names of each of the 100 victims killed in the fire.
If you lean close to one of the monuments, Centracchio said, “you’ll hear a story.”
“They’re only pieces of granite with writing, but there’s a spirit in it too,’” said Centracchio, who was an adjutant general with the Rhode Island National Guard and head of the state Emergency Management Agency when the fire occurred.
Centracchio spoke Sunday about what he called the “three basic Rs” of public safety. And in the days that followed the nightclub fire, he told those gathered in the park, he was awestruck by the response, rescue and recovery efforts that he witnessed.
Following a performance by Joe Silva of “97 Angels,” written in the hours following the fire and since tweaked to include all of the lives lost, the names of each of the 100 who perished were recited.
The 20th anniversary service was also an opportunity to unveil a new monument near the park’s entrance.
Built by students in the Facilities Operation and Management (FOM) program at West Warwick High School, the sculpture was made from purpleheart wood, explained Nicholas Brown, a senior in the FOM program. A plasma cutter was used to cut a heart for each victim, and a thin layer of epoxy was poured over the wood.
A plaque declares that “we will remember.”
Brown and his classmates were honored to be asked to create the monument, he said.
“Twenty years have gone by, and yet it still feels like yesterday,” Christina Puckett, a local teacher and secretary of the Station Fire Memorial Foundation board of directors, said as the students prepared to reveal the new monument.
“The piece has 100 hearts that represent all of our 100 angels,” Puckett continued, thanking FOM teacher Sean Doyle and his students for keeping their memory alive. “Although 20 years have passed, we will always remember.”
