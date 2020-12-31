WOONSOCKET – Let's talk about 2020.
Or not.
There is, after all, a lot that didn't happen as a result of the pandemic, and just as much we'd like to forget. Festivals and traditions that were canceled. People we didn't see, or saw less of – far less. Friends and loved ones who died.
For many of us, the pandemic feels like we were shipwrecked and marooned on an island – only without the benefit of mangos and pretty birds. We're waiting for the vaccine ship to arrive – we hear it's in the neighborhood – but even after it comes, we're still unsure what the world will be like when we make it back to the mainland.
If you're anything like me, one of the biggest changes in your life was your job. That is, if you still have a job, there's a good chance you're working remotely.
I vividly recall the morning that it all began, March 16 – a Monday – I was getting in my truck after leaving one of Gov. Gina Raimondo's first press briefings about the pandemic in the Cannon Building in Providence. She'd just ordered restaurants closed for sit-down dining – a devastating blow for the industry, but just a bellwether of the broad economic disruption we're still grappling with.
I was setting course for the office when I got a call from my boss, who told me the staff would be working from home. He didn't know how long, but I remember thinking, “Maybe a couple of weeks.” There was a lot of denial in the air at the time. It seemed unimaginable that the bedrock routines of everyday life could be disrupted for so long, but the unimaginable turned into the inevitable, and I haven't worked from the office since.
In the months to follow, the upheaval wiped out many of the touchstones that give Woonsocket and its neighbors in the Blackstone Valley their unique civic identity.
The most staggering, perhaps, may have been the loss of Autumnfest, ending a tradition of some 40 years.
Organizers had hoped that by fall, the biggest civic bash of the year would be a go, but by July it was already too late, and they threw in the towel.
CopsWalk was another casualty. A noble effort of Woonsocket police officers to raise money for peers who died in the line of duty, it was canceled for the first time in about 20 years.
Also felled by the pandemic was the city's annual display of fireworks for Fourth of July, plus a whole series of outdoor concerts and ongoing recreational opportunities for children, like the splash pad at World War II Veterans Park.
And a key engine of the restaurant and entertainment scene, the Stadium Theatre, was also on its knees. It's hobbling along, unable to admit the crowds needed to feature the big acts it's known for.
Most of the closures were the result of the new phenomenon of social distancing, a term most of us had never heard of before the pandemic.
It caused unemployment to balloon, led by workers in the hard-hit hospitality industry, which is still struggling to stay afloat. There are some bright spots in that arena, like never-say-die stalwart David Lahousse of Kay's. It's become his personal mission to make outdoor dining a winter-be-damned institution at Kay's. His dining igloos became a sort of mini tourist attraction during the pandemic.
Social distancing wasn't the only phrase that gained prominence as a signal feature of life during the pandemic. Another was food insecurity. During the 60s, it used to be called hunger – and it was usually happening to someone far away.
During the pandemic, however, food insecurity was quite possibly happening to you or a neighbor – somebody whose job was eliminated or hours slashed amid spreading economic anemia. But coronavirus showed how communities can rally in a crisis, and in the battle against food scarcity, an army of volunteers arose to amass and distribute donations of groceries to those in need.
The giveaways were organized by church pantries, food missions, non-profits and government agencies. Often drawing long lines, these events have become ubiquitous throughout the Blackstone Valley, where some of the earliest were coordinated by the city's Office of Human Services and the Mayor Gaston A. Ayotte Jr. Memorial Senior Center.
With all the edicts aimed at “flattening the curve,” as Gov. Raimondo was wont to say, a drumbeat of opposition grew among folks who feel the government's response to the pandemic was misguided. While some crafty individuals turned mask-making into a cottage industry, others poo-poohed the benefits of face coverings or refused to wear them on the principle of freedom.
For some feeling hemmed-in, their hill to die on was the Fourth of July – and the days leading up to it. With public celebrations banned just about everywhere, the Woonsocket Police Department – and their peers across the country – were besieged with complaints about fireworks. They ended up making a series of arrests – accompanied by a wry observation that they usually have more pressing matters to tend to.
Indeed, violent crime found an opening during the pandemic, perhaps aggravated by the economic desperation and psychic disorientation of the scourge. During the span of just a few weeks, there were four homicides in the city – a crime wave unseen in recent times.
Most of the murders bore the signs of domestic strife – a trend that the Rhode Island Coalition for Domestic Violence warned about repeatedly. When people in abusive relationships are socially-distanced into spending more time at home, they agency said, victims have nowhere to run.
But one murder that happened far away had some of the most visible local repercussions. Black Lives Matter rallied here, too, after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May. For a while, downtown businesses boarded up their windows.
For all the pandemic disruption, there were civic institutions that carried on, albeit with different protocols and varying degrees of success. In Woonsocket, City Hall remains largely closed to the general public, except by appointment. Civic bodies began meeting via Zoom.
But the pandemic also pushed kids out of public schools for the second academic year in a row – after the Woonsocket High School's Class of 2020 graduation was canceled in June. In September, the WED took an early stab at in-person teaching under a hybrid model, but shortly before Thanksgiving, Schools Supt. Patrick McGee, taking a cautious approach, switched the K-12 student body to full remote learning.
One triumph was an unusually robust city election, marked by the advent of early voting and the ramping up of the mail ballot system.
Council hopeful Valerie Gonzalez found surprising success by campaigning in view of voters who queued up outside City Hall for early voting. Though she had never run for elected office before, Gonzalez garnered 5,496 votes – winning a seat with more votes than any of the seven finishers.
Beyond the bruising of civic traditions and social styles, there was, of course, the virus itself, and its still-mounting toll. A more contagious and deadly pathogen than the flu, the virus that causes COVID-19 has, from the beginning, reserved its most lethal impacts for the elderly and the infirm.
As of this writing, more than 82,000 Rhode Islanders have been stricken with coronovirus since the first case, a staffer at St. Raphael's Academy in Pawtucket, was confirmed in late February. There have been more than 1,700 fatalities, with some 70 percent of those occurring among residents of nursing homes other congregate care settings.
Many local facilities have been lucky. The Ballou Home reported a handful of cases among residents early on, but all survived. In nearby North Smithfield, at the St. Antoine Residence, however, at least 30 have have succumbed to coronavirus, and many more have been sickened by it. Sadly, there's nothing unique about St. Antoine among nursing homes in the region.
As 2020 draws to a close, help is arriving in the form of vaccines. The first two come from Pfizer and Moderna pharmaceuticals companies, manufactured and approved by the Food and Drug Administration in record time under President Donald Trump's “Operation Warp Speed.”
This week is a pivot point for the nursing homes, as RIDOH began funneling new doses of the vaccines to their most vulnerable residents. The operation is being coordinated, in part, by the homegrown pharmacy giant CVS Health.
RIDOH has developed a detailed pecking order, based on risk, for who is next in line for the vaccine – a schedule that doesn't envision a shot for everyone who wants it until sometime in June.
It's a ray of light, but in one of the cruelest ironies of the pandemic, it shines squarely upon what experts are predicting will be its darkest hours yet. With Christmastime socializing fueling perhaps another surge, health officials warn it may be months before the vaccine gives us the upper hand.
Still, there's no doubt that help is on the way. But what then?
The ravages of the pandemic have been so great many now wonder whether society will ever return to what normal used to be. We've discovered it's possible to work remotely. We don't have to go to the movies to watch Gal Godot fly like a bird and shoot death rays at the villains of Wonder Woman 1984 – we can watch it on cable. We can shop online without wasting a drop of gasoline for a trip to the mall.
Are workplaces and shopping centers doomed? Will there still be big screen Hollywood movies at the cinema? Will schools embrace remote learning as a permanent feature of public education?
The future will have much to say about the long-term impacts of the pandemic. Judging from the tumultuous, tragic legacy of 2020, however, it's probably a safe bet that, even after everyone who wants the vaccine gets it, the fallout of COVID-19 will continue settling upon the world, and our little corner of it, for a long, long time.
