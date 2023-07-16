SCITUATE – State Police arrested three men on Thursday for operating a “sophisticated narcotics distribution network.”
Jeffrey Woodrops, 32, of Woonsocket; Joshua Wilcox, 36, of Providence; and Omar Santana, 23 of East Providence were identified during an investigation led by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, a multi-agency partnership run by the State Police. The three men were found “operating with suppliers and runners and utilizing a ‘stash’ residence” to distribute narcotics throughout the state, according to the State Police.
Search warrants for four residences turned up 483 grams of cocaine, 173 grams of crack cocaine and 337 grams of fentanyl, as well as “narcotics distribution materials” and cash, according to the State Police.
All three men were arraigned as co-defendants in Sixth District Court on Thursday, facing seven different felony drug charges each. Wilcox was released on Thursday after surrendering his passport and firearms, and Woodrops and Santana are being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institute, according to court records.
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.