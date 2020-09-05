By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
NORTH SMITHFIELD — Local voters will trim the list of candidates seeking to replace Gary S. Ezovski as town administrator from three to two when a non-partisan primary election is held on Tuesday.
In the running are Paul Jones of 9 Oaklawn Road, Douglas Osier Jr. of 1984 Providence Pike, and Paul J. Zwolenski of 19 Bourget Court.
Ezovski chose not to seek a third term in his town post.
Zwolenski, vice president of the town council and a past member of the planning board who has also served as town planner, points to his service on the school building and planning committee as giving him insight into the needs of the education department and local school children that is particularly important now under the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the campaign he has pointed to the need for experience and a multi-faceted hands-on approach to the town administrator’s office to help prepare the town’s young people as the community’s future leaders.
Zwolenski has also served on the town’s public safety commission and been a town council liaison and member of the ordinance review committee as well as council liaison to the planning board.
He is an assistant professor with Johnson & Wales University’s College of Business and holds a master’s degree in teaching from Johnson & Wales, a bachelor of science in business administration from Bryant College, and an associate’s degree from the Community College of Rhode Island.
He and his wife, Norine, have two children, Brendan and Kelsey.
Jones, a member of the school committee, has said he sees the role of town administrator as that of a servant leader “imbued with an everyday focus on making North Smithfield stronger.”
Jones believes in “smart, strategic development,” and said that “working together as a community we can reach new heights.”
Jones is the owner of The Care Concierge of New England; and former executive director of Cornerstone Senior Living and former director of community relations for Bridges Dementia Care Senior Living
He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Suffolk University and a master’s degree in emergency management from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.
He has also served on the North Smithfield Library Board of Trustees; Pumpkinfest Committee; the Community Emergency Response Team; and the American Red Cross.
Jones and his wife Brittney have a daughter, Madison.
Osier has pointed to his focus on fiscal responsibility and a willingness to give a voice back to local residents as part his campaign.
As a member of the town council, Osier said he has “sought new ways to connect residents with their local officials” and also pointed to his position on creating an collaborative open space policy and work on the solar moratorium and solar policies as part of his goals for preventing long term harm to the town and its residents.
If elected as administrator, Osier plans to continue to bring a “proactive, strategic, analytical perspective to ensure proper town planning,” while fostering a more “collaborative effort” in North Smithfield.
Osier is a past co-chair of the town budget committee and holds a degree in finance and economics from Stonehill College and a Masters of Business Administration in Leadership from Franklin Pierce University.
He is currently a manager in data analytics, business intelligence and decision support.
Osier and his wife, Ashley, recently welcomed their first child, Riley Elizabeth Osier.
