WOONSOCKET — An attempt by the police to chase after the riders of several dirt bikes and ATVs operating illegally on city roads led to the arrest of four people Sunday, including a woman who allegedly interfered with police as her son was taken into custody.
Police said Kassie Bravo, 35, of 18 Emerson St. was charged with obstructing police and resisting arrest shortly after 5 p.m.
Her son, Jordan Saviengsack, 18, of 89 Hamlet Ave. was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing police and disorderly conduct.
At least two juveniles were also arrested on similar charges.
The episode began when police started pursuing several riders of the off-road vehicles in the area of Walnut Hill Apartments on Diamond Hill Road. The riders were making their way west when police spotted Saviengsack near Emerson Street. Police saw Saviengsack and another male running on foot at that point, leading officers to suspect they had ditched the vehicles and were attempting to elude them.
Sgt. Jesse Nunnemacher reported he used his cruiser to block Saviengsack’s path and ordered him and his companion to sit on the ground. One male was compliant and placed in Nunnemacher’s cruiser, but Saviengsack allegedly disobeyed the officer and became verbally abusive, repeatedly swearing at him.
When the two began struggling, drawing a crowd of onlookers, Saviengsack allegedly continued to yell “F--- the police” in an attempt to “encourage people to help him,” Nunnemacher reported.
“He became so violent he had to be put in handcuffs and during that time he actively resisted us despite repeatedly telling him to calm down and place his hands behind his back,” the officer reported.
One of the people who appeared in the midst of Saviengsack’s arrest turned out to be Bravo – his mother, police said.
She asked the officers if her son was being arrested and allegedly defied their orders to keep her distance. At one point, police said Bravo approached Nunnemacher’s police cruiser and opened the rear door, prompting him to believe she might have been attempting to help another suspect seated in the vehicle escape.
Officers pulled her away from the cruiser, causing her to fall to the ground. Bravo allegedly pushed away at the officers with her feet, but she was eventually handcuffed after what police described as a struggle.
The incident marked the first arrests made in Woonsocket since nuisance bands of ATV riders and dirt bikers began gaining attention for their numerous run-ins with police in Providence and other cities. The capitol city has resorted to destroying such vehicles in an attempt to discourage massive gatherings of off-road vehicles from taking over city streets.
In one highly-publicized incident, the attorney general this month concluded that a Providence police officer wasn’t responsible for injures suffered by moped rider Jhamal Gonsalves last October. Gonsalves, 24, was in a coma for two months and is now said to be recovering at a New Jersey medical facility following a crash that occurred as police were closely following him.
