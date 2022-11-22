WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a Woonsocket man on Monday after a high-speed chase that lasted over 40 minutes and spanned six towns.
Officer Robert Frye was scanning the radio around 10:30 pm. Monday night when he heard North Smithfield Police report pursuing a suspect who was refusing to stop and headed toward Woonsocket. Frye took over the pursuit near Wilbur Street and began following a grey pickup truck, whose driver was later identified as Ryan Nadeau, 34, of Lincoln Street, according to Frye’s report.
As the chase headed toward Providence Street, then Transit Street, Officers Shane Murray and Nicholas Maglio joined. Though the pursuit mostly maintained speeds between 25 and 35 mph, officers observed Nadeau to be driving erratically, swerving between lanes and veering into the opposite side of the road, according to police reports.
“The manner in which the operator of the vehicle was driving appeared to be a desperate attempt to evade law enforcement and I was in fear for my safety due to his continued effort to evade us,” Maglio wrote in his report.
The pursuit continued the length of Route 116 through Lincoln into Smithfield. Nadeau crashed into another car at the intersection of Routes 7 and 116 and continued driving, according to police reports; Smithfield police were notified. As Nadeau headed toward Burrillville, Frye called on Burrillville police to deploy spike strips. Burrillville police did, popping three of Nadeau’s tires, but he continued to drive toward North Smithfield on his rims, according to police reports.
By the time Nadeau got to North Smithfield, rubber was beginning to peel off the tires. He continued to swerve between lanes, prompting Frye, Murray and Maglio to drive in a “V” formation across the entire road in an attempt to prevent any head-on collisions with oncoming traffic.
Nadeau returned to Woonsocket and stopped on Providence Street. Frye parked his cruiser in front of Nadeau’s pickup truck, but Nadeau drove forward, crashing into the rear passenger side of Frye’s cruiser. Murray parked behind the truck to prevent Nadeau from fleeing again, and Nadeau backed into his cruiser as well. Neither officer was hurt, and the cruisers sustained only minor damage, according to police reports.
Several officers from the pursuit then exited their cruisers with guns drawn, and shouted orders for Nadeau to show his hands and step out of the truck. Nadeau showed his hands but refused to get out, so Frye broke in the driver’s side window with his baton. Frye, Maglio and Murray then pulled Nadeau out the window and brought him to the ground. Fearing that he may be armed, the officers began punching his torso, according to Maglio’s report.
Eventually, the officers managed to handcuff Nadeau, and determined that he was likely intoxicated. He was brought to the police station and processed without incident, according to police reports.
Nadeau is being charged in District Court with felony assault and battery, as well as eluding law enforcement with a vehicle in a high speed pursuit, obstructing officers in the execution of duty, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of liquor, all misdemeanors. He was arraigned on Tuesday, and released on the condition that he be monitored for alcohol use before his trial, according to court reports.
By Stella Lorence
