WOONSOCKET – Tucked away in the southeast corner of the city, next to the CVS distribution plant, the machines at Flock Tex Inc. start humming at 5:00 a.m. every morning.
Anyone who collects the annual White House Christmas Ornament is familiar with the product created at Flock Tex; that soft, velvety inner lining of the ornament’s packaging is “flocking,” a powdery coating made from cut fibers. Flock Tex has been creating the flocking for the White House ornament package every year for the last 20 years, while the mold itself that holds the ornament is manufactured by Vac Forming Unlimited Inc. in Central Falls.
“We’re going straight from Washington to Woonsocket,” said Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, noting that Flock Tex also makes the lining for the city’s official Christmas ornament. “People drive by the building all the time and don’t know what’s going on inside.”
As manufacturing jobs have dwindled nationwide, Flock Tex has held on as a steadfast staple in Woonsocket, growing to an 80,000 square-foot footprint with 35 employees led by three generations of the Abramek family.
The Flock Tex story began with Edward Abramek Sr., who grew up in Woonsocket. After graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design with a degree in textile manufacturing, Abramek worked as a nightshift manager at a local spinning mill, experimenting in his free time with the flocking process in his basement at 342 Old Street.
Once he had perfected the process, he incorporated Flock Tex in 1967 and started the company out on a single factory line in the basement of a mill on Fairmount Street.
“If it rained, everybody knew to stay home because the basement would up fill with water,” said Gary Abramek, one of Edward Sr.’s grandsons and a current operator of Flock Tex.
Edward Sr.’s son, Edward Jr., a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, joined the company after retiring from the Air Force, and was able to relocate to the current Founders Drive location after a few years. Eventually, Edward Jr. took over the business. He oversaw four building additions during his tenure, retiring in 2005.
Edward Jr.’s three sons, Gary, 51, Brian, 49, and Gregory, 43, now oversee Flock Tex. While they each have a handful of specialties, Gregory said the role each brother plays “depends what day it is.” They all fill in for each, or on the factory floor, as needed.
“We have to sell on a Monday, manufacture on a Wednesday and make money on Friday,” Brian said.
It was never a question that they’d one day take over the business, they said.
“We worked in the factory all our lives,” Brian said. “We were grounded,” Gregory added, laughing.
With 12 children between them, the three brothers are optimistic that the business will stay in the family. But as the next generation comes of age, the current generation hasn’t emerged unscathed from the labor shortage, rising costs and international competition hitting U.S. manufacturing businesses.
“They’re all high paying jobs now,” Brian said, referencing the state’s increased minimum wage, which moved from $11.50 per hour to $12.25 per hour in January.
While Flock Tex does have some employees who have stayed on for 10 to 20 years, the company struggled to attract new applicants, and has worked to accommodate parents who work part-time around their children’s school or daycare schedules.
“I give credit to those moms and dads,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “I think companies like you have really stepped up to accommodate those folks.”
Baldelli-Hunt told the Abramek brothers that she proposed to the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training a multi-day career fair with more flexible hours. Ideally, the city could partner with the DLT to target Woonsocket residents receiving unemployment benefits, sending out letters about the career fair and work with unemployed residents to pair them with an employers who suits their abilities, she said. Woonsocket had an unemployment rate of about 5% as of December, according to the most recent data from DLT.
Baldelli-Hunt said she’d also like to see a way for unemployed residents to check in at the career fair, proving their attendance, or risk of losing their unemployment benefits. But she credits companies like Flock Tex for their lasting presence in Woonsocket.
“We have a lot of hidden treasures in the city,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “I think manufacturing is coming back a little bit.”
