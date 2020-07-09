By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – The Rev. Sammy Vaughan, the retired pastor of St. James Baptist Church, has died.
SJBC made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying he had passed away Tuesday morning.
“It is with heavy hearts that we inform members and friends of St. James Baptist Church that our longtime pastor and friend died this morning,” the church said. “As more details become available, we will keep you informed.”
Vaughan retired in 2017 after a serving as the spiritual leader of the city’s principal African-American congregation for nearly three decades.
Vaughan was about 89 years old – his obituary has not yet been published and The Call was unable to verify his date of birth as of press time. St. James did not include the cause of death in the announcement, although the church said it was not COVID-19.
“The Rev. Sammy C. Vaughan succumbed to an illness unrelated to the current pandemic, after a brief time living with a challenging health issue,” SJBC said.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Vaughan and his family, including four children, lived on Campeau Street for many years. Vaughan was a Navy veteran and served more than two decades in the military, a career that spanned two wars, one in Vietnam, and earlier, in Korea.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in hospital administration from Providence College in 1976, a master’s in Religious Education from the Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in 1990, and his doctorate in Religious Education from Andersonville Theological Seminary in 1997. For many years, he served as the chaplain of the Woonsocket Police Department. He was succeeded as pastor of St. James by the Rev. Jeffrey Thomas.
In 2017, upon the occasion of his retirement party, Vaughan told The Call that serving as pastor of the church had been a deeply rewarding experience. Above all, he said interacting with the people of the city had been the most gratifying part of the job.
“It’s just a great experience being pastor of the church and dealing with the church community as well,” he said.
He is believed to have moved to another state after retiring.
Accolades and fond recollections of Vaughan’s tenure at the helm of the church began pouring in on social media after the SJBC announcement.
“Indeed, a giant has fallen,” one contributor said. “What a wonderful man, friend and soldier. Our prayers and condolences to the family of Dr. Vaughan and St. James Baptist Church.”
Vaughan’s wife of 63 years, Gwendolyn, died in 2016. They had three sons and a daughter.
