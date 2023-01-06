A place to call home

Storm-damaged house renovated for Korea-era veteran
JOHNSTON – After eight months of renovation, the upper level of Korea veteran Bernie Pavia’s house is finally ready for him to inhabit again.
A Christmas storm last year caused a tree branch to fall, badly damaging the roof, porch and exterior of the house Pavia has lived in for over 60 years. The weight of snow piled on the roof was also weakening the structure, and had been causing leaks as it melted.
“I was up day and night for a while there,” Pavia said. At 91 years old, he had been bailing the water out in buckets himself.
Jim Collins, president of New Englanders Helping Our Veterans, found out about Pavia’s situation and immediately set about helping. At first, he brought over bigger buckets to collect the water and a sump pump so Pavia wouldn’t have to empty them himself.
“Military guys, we call each other brothers,” Collins said.
But the water damage was already extensive, and a chunk of plaster came down from the ceiling, hitting Pavia and knocking him out.
Collins partnered with David Rosati, owner of New England Building, who donated his company’s labor to completely renovate and repair Pavia’s house and personally acted as the general contractor of the project. He also worked with Pavia’s insurance company to make sure any other costs were taken care of and helped set up the rooms with furniture.
“We just went the extra mile because we weren’t going to make him set it up,” Rosati said.
When a news clip about the project aired on TV, Chanya Sae-eaw recognized her old friend Rosati and reached out to see if she could help. Rosati told her he could use a hand with the interior painting so Sae-eaw joined the project too, going the extra mile.
“He’s sharp as a tack,” she said of Pavia, adding that he’s “too able-bodied” to be in an assisted living facility. Together with Rosati, she cleaned out enough room in Pavia’s lower level so that he could continue living there while the renovations on the upper level were completed.
Sae-eaw said Pavia, who has outlived two wives and two girlfriends, was sentimental about some of the design choices his partners had made over the years so she was able to preserve a couple. She patched together enough unused pieces of Pavia’s old wallpaper to frame the picture-window in his living room and color-matched a fresh can of paint to the shade of purple his girlfriend had picked out for another room.
“If this means that much to you, we’ll do it right,” Sae-eaw said she told Pavia.
On Tuesday, as Pavia was getting ready to move back upstairs, workers from Northeastern Tree Service were trimming the remaining large trees surrounding Pavia’s property to make sure the same thing wouldn’t happen this coming winter.
“We’re here to help,” said Regional Manager Matthew Cook. “We help when we can, whatever we can do to help the veterans.”
Cook estimated it to be about two days and between $7,000-10,000 worth of work.
“All I can do is thank you so much,” Pavia said. “It helped me out.”
Pavia, who was born in Framingham, Massachusetts and moved to Johnston when he was 14, served in the Army Air Corps and later the Air Force and the National Guard, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant when he left the service.
As for Collins, he plans to return in the spring to finish the landscaping around Pavia’s house, making it suitable for Pavia’s garden. In the meantime, he is busy with the many other projects initiated by New Englanders Helping Our Veterans, including the annual car raffle in Woonsocket with Henri’s Auto Repair, which was postponed this year. He is also searching for a warehouse to hold the furniture donations he collects for formerly homeless veterans moving into new apartments.
“I work harder now than I did when I had my business,” he said. “I didn’t think [the organization] would get as big as it did, but now that it has, I want it to get even bigger.”
