WOONSOCKET: A funny thing happened when Irene Letourneau got a job at Kentucky Fried Chicken.
It turned into a career.
“The craziest thing is I thought I’d stay here while my kids were young,” said Letourneau. “When they got in school, I’d be done.”
That was in 1978. Her kids are not only done with school, they’re grownups themselves now, and Letourneau was still employed at KFC this week, the manager for more than two decades.
After 41 years, however, Letourneau could finally say with certainty that she was done on Saturday. Because she retired.
Letourneau, 61, says she got into the fried chicken business for the most ordinary reason imaginable: she needed the work.
“I had two small kids,” she says. “I saw a help wanted ad in the newspaper.”
One thing led to another and she became accustomed to bringing home a paycheck. And, despite her vow to stay only as long as it was necessary, she found out she liked working at KFC.
“It got comfortable,” she says.
One of the first topics that comes to mind when Letourneau talks about her experience at KFC isn’t poultry, or even the secret ingredients that Colonel Sanders’ puts in every iconic, cardboard bucket of golden, batter-coated thighs and drumsticks.
It’s “the kids.” In Letourneau’s world, the term is synonymous with “the workforce.” Young people are a top source of employment for KFC, and as manager, Letourneau has “gone through thousands of them” in her time.
They come and go more quickly than they used to, says Letourneau. Often, after valuable time is invested in training them, they leave without notice. No more two weeks’ warning. Sometimes they just won’t show up for a shift, and they’re gone fast a four-piece combo.
“Most of them are just passing through,” Letourneau says with an air of wistfulness. “It’s a different time.”
It’s not like that for everyone at KFC, a restaurant that’s operated at one location or another in the Social District – for about 50 years, Letourneau thinks. Before the Clinton Street site opened, the restaurant was located a few blocks north – before her time. For reasons she surmises must be more than coincidence, the collection of KFC restaurants owned by business partners Milton Dahlene and Dennis Naughton includes a happy bunch of long-timers.
At seven KFC restaurants owned by the partners, there are four workers, including herself, who have at least 40 years on the job. And the worker who is succeeding her has 22, Letourneau says.
Letourneau has been manager of the local KFC for so many years she’s lost track. It could be as many as 30. Or as few as 25, she says.
But it’s not for everybody.
“You’ve got to want it and you got to feel you’re qualified,” she says. “You have to have the heart for it. You’re dealing with the public all the time and you’re dealing with food. It can be challenging.”
No question, says Letourneau, she’s going to miss her co-workers and customers – at least most of them. “A bad customer,” she says, “will really flip your day.”
But Letourneau says KFC became something of second family for her.
“I did like my customers,” said Letourneau. “You have your regulars. It’s like a coffee shop. People can walk in the door and you can actually know what they want.”
Letourneau says little has changed at KFC during her tenure at the nation’s second-largest fast food chain after McDonald’s, with one notable exception: There are more women working alongside her now. When she first arrived, she was the only female employee.
But mashed potatoes are still the most popular side dish, and the Colonel’s original fried chicken recipe is still made with the “secret blend of 11 herbs and spices” – one of the most famously guarded trade secrets in the history of American merchandising.
Does Letourneau know the mouthwatering, mystery combo?
“Nobody does,” she says. “I guess it’s locked in a vault somewhere.”
Fast-food may get a bad rap from the hoity-toity and the crunchy-granola-organic crowd, but KFC need look no further for a champion of the brand than Letourneau. She says the restaurant uses nothing but fresh poultry to make fried chicken parts. The tenders arrive frozen, but they’re real chicken, not some laboratory modified version of it.
“Nothing is processed,” she says.
Sixty-one may seem like a rather arbitrary age to hang up the apron, but there’s nothing arbitrary about the timing for Letourneau. She and her husband Gary Letourneau, have been planning it for a long time.
A former custodian in Franklin, Mass., public schools, Gary is already retired and doesn’t want to wait for her to catch up. They’ve already sold their house in Woonsocket and are looking forward to becoming snowbirds. They’ve got a new house in Florida where they intend to spend the coolest months of the New England winter. In the summer, they’ll live in Mattapoisset, Mass., at the home of their son, who’s built an addition for them.
“No more shoveling,” says Letourneau. “We’re going to enjoy whatever time we have left on this Earth.”
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.