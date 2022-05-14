By Stella Lorence
WOONSOCKET – Renowned jazz saxophonist Greg Abate is returning home to Woonsocket for a one-night gig at Chan’s to premier songs from an upcoming album.
“It’s swingy but it’s got a passionate flair to it,” Abate said. “The melody is strong.”
The album features original compositions by Abate and bass player Paul Del Nero, who’s been a friend of Abate’s since 1977 when they were in the jazz fusion group Channel One together. Abate said he’s been working on some of the tunes on and off since spring of 2020, when most of his gigs were canceled due to the pandemic.
“These compositions are part of that culmination of writing since then,” he said. “I was writing, enjoying that life for awhile.”
The entire album is set to be recorded at WCIN’s radio studio in Worcester, Massachusetts in early June. Abate plays alto, tenor and soprano sax on the album, as well as flute.
“I like to have different voices on different tunes,” he said. “When you play jazz, you’re not really improvising, you’re in the zen moment of creating.”
Abate, who grew up in Woonsocket and started playing alto sax as a freshman at Woonsocket High School, said playing in the city is almost like a reunion. He often sees people he went to high school with or their relatives in the audience at Chan’s.
Though he said his worldwide tour schedule has ramped up with postponed gigs from the past couple years, he was most recently at Chan’s in January for a sextet gig that’s become an annual tradition.
“He’s a great advocate, an artist and a friend,” Abate said of John Chan, the longtime owner of Chan’s.
Abate’s May gig comes off the strong success of his last album, Magic Dance, a tribute to the music of big-time jazz pianist Kenny Barron, who also plays on it. The album had a long stint high on the jazz charts, eliciting positive reviews from industry critics.
Tickets are already on sale via the Chan’s website for the May 21 gig, which starts at 8 p.m.
