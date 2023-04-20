WOONSOCKET – Superintendent Patrick McGee and his administrative team had just had the first few meetings for developing the district’s three-year strategic plan when widespread shelter-in-place orders went into effect in 2020.
As those meetings moved online, district leaders had no way to know the scope of disruption that was about to overtake schools around the world. But they knew they would need to continue to focus on student well-being, and as resources and emergency funding began to flow to the district, they made the conscious choice to funnel it toward behavioral and mental health services.
“There are already a lot of obstacles that our students and families face,” McGee said. “Before students can really learn, they’ve got to feel like there are adults in the building who care about them.”
With roughly the $15 million of federal pandemic aid that came in 2021 and 2022, the Woonsocket Education District set about hiring more social workers, behavioral interventionists and other mental health professionals across all campuses, resources district leaders said have been instrumental in transitioning back to in-person school.
Inside the classroom, teachers shifted from “common core state standards” to “priority standards,” or the standards that are “non-negotiable” for each grade level, said Director of Curriculum Dr. Angela Holt. As teachers work to address learning gaps, Holt said the approach has been “accelerated learning” rather than “remediation.”
With accelerated learning, teachers front-load the prerequisite standards needed for a new lesson before teaching it, whereas remediation is “going back” and filling in gaps.
But perhaps the most successful intervention has been an expanded summer program, which was offered in the summers of 2021 and 2022 and is in the planning stages for this upcoming summer. Rather than the usual five-week program targeting specific students who struggled during the school year, WED opened up its summer programming to all K-5 students at all elementary campuses and divided the program into three two-week sessions, with students having the option to attend one, two or all three of the sessions.
“We decided to open it up to everyone because we weren’t just funding academics, we were focusing on the whole student,” McGee said.
The Annenberg Institute at Brown University conducted an “EdReports Research for Recovery” study on Woonsocket’s summer program, looking specifically at the 2022 summer, and will be presenting their findings at an upcoming School Committee meeting. They found a few key characteristics of the summer programming that contributed to its success, especially allowing teachers more freedom to design project-based curricula and prioritizing “high quality teachers and support personnel” with higher compensation and more flexibility.
“Woonsocket wanted to use project-based learning over the summer to build in social-emotional components and improve student engagement,” the report states. “They also recognized that their teachers are trained professionals with unique insights into what works best for their students. Teachers were empowered to design summer lessons that align with school year standards while providing an alternative to transitional school year instruction.”
A quarter of all eligible K-5 students (about 500 total) participated in the summer program, according to the Annenberg report, with a demographic make-up that roughly mirrored that of the entire district. About 150 teachers participated, with class sizes of between six and 10 students, and many were able to continue teaching students they’d had the prior year.
Holt said the summer program was “the most responsive” program the district could’ve offered, and that “it really comes down to access and opportunity.” Anecdotally, she said teachers reported that the summer program helped smooth the transition to in-person school, especially for younger students who had started kindergarten remotely and had no experience learning in a classroom with their peers.
Both the Annenberg report and district administrators also said the partnerships with community-based organizations were critical to the success of the summer program. WED included community-based organizations, such as the YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club, early on in the planning meetings for the summer, and those organizations provided the enrichment programming students participated in for the second half of each day.
Many of those community partners make up the Woonsocket Afterschool Coalition, which Holt and other district leaders are also involved in, and which provides after school services year round. Holt and McGee both said the district’s ties to the community organizations are unique in the state and extremely beneficial to the city’s students and families.
Looking ahead, McGee said the district is hoping this will not be the last year it is able to offer such robust summer programming, since after this summer, the federal pandemic funds will be used up. He said the administration is in the early stages of researching funding alternatives to keep that program and other successful pandemic interventions available.
But even with the success of the summer programming, educators are facing an uphill battle with learning loss and saw RICAS standardized test scores take a hit after the most recent testing cycle last year.
“Even though we have our unique challenges here, we always compare ourselves to other districts,” McGee said. “When the test scores come out, you want to beat other districts. You don’t want to be at the bottom, and I’m no different.”
Holt said COVID and the RICAS scores did not change the district’s approach to student learning, which is always centered on the students and their needs, not teaching to a test. Building administrators are currently engaged in “item analysis” of the scores and will come together soon to review each other’s school-specific RICAS action plans. She said that although teachers don’t teach to the test, knowing how to navigate the exam is helpful for students, and the district may utilize test-prep materials created for the Massachusetts standardize test MCAS, which RICAS is based upon.
The district has also partnered with Teaching and Learning Alliance, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit education consulting firm, which is helping to draft both the next district-wide three-year strategic plan and a specific intervention plan for Woonsocket High School, which is now under the state’s “Comprehensive School Improvement” designation.
McGee said responding to pandemic learning loss will be enmeshed in the new strategic plan through continuing measures such as tutoring and social-emotional learning programs.
“In each of these pillars, there’s going to be components of the learning loss and the challenges our district and our community face,” he said, adding that he thinks the district did a good job of staying focused and meeting objectives from the last plan despite the disruption caused by COVID.
Holt said the plan will look at ways to “keep the momentum” of the things that worked during the pandemic, including smaller things like offering remote parent-teacher conferences or remote options for professional development trainings.
The district is also in the process of changing several curricula, a process the generally takes about two years and begins with examining the options that have been “green lit” as “high quality” by the Rhode Island Department of Education.
Holt and her team, which includes Susan DeRiso, director of literacy and Title I; Dawn Morelle, director of special education and student services; and Rania Aghia, English Language Learner coordinator, then examine the options with a lens for student need, especially multilanguage learners and students with Individual Education Plans. They also look at what support is included for teachers, such as professional development opportunities.
Once they select one or two good options, those curricula are piloted in a handful of classrooms. Teachers who piloted meet with Holt and her team to discuss any potential issues and give feedback, and then a recommendation is submitted to the curriculum subcommittee and eventually taken up by the full School Committee.
This was the first year adopting a new 6-12 math curriculum after the full review and pilot process, and Holt said she is pleased to have a curriculum that spans the entire secondary school grades. The continuity in the language of the lessons and any online accompanying systems is beneficial for students, she said.
“Ninth grade is a touch year,” she said. “Now they’re not having to learn a whole new system.”
The district is also in the process of piloting two English Language Arts programs and will be making a decision soon about which to implement in the coming years. DeRiso said RIDE was closely involved in helping the district select an ELA curriculum last time it changed, about five years ago, but that the focus was on hard data and “we spent so much time band-aiding the tools to meet our needs that it became watered down.”
RIDE has not yet “green lit” curricula options for science or social studies, so the district is waiting to change those subjects to avoid purchasing one that does not end up with RIDE’s approval. The General Assembly has set a deadline of 2025 for RIDE to finalize a green lit list of science curricula, but Holt said she’s hoping RIDE petitions the General Assembly for extra time. The district is, however, looking at a new social-emotional learning curriculum to pilot at the middle schools and at least one elementary school as well.
In general, Holt said the focus for new curricula is on “gradual release of responsibility,” which translates into the teacher giving a whole-class lesson, then practicing a few examples, then having students practice on their own independently or in small groups. She also said that although many of the curricula the district is looking at have technology components, these are not computer-based programs and still rely primarily on the teacher to give instruction.
The district also stands to benefit from a few different pieces of education legislation moving through the General Assembly this session, including a bill that was recently approved by both chambers temporarily lifting the 90-day limit on retired teachers serving as substitutes.
The Senate also passed a bill this month sponsored by Sen. Roger Picard (D-Woonsocket) that would put a statewide ballot question forward amending the state constitution to guarantee “an equitable, adequate and meaningful education to each child.” Picard has also introduced legislation that would change the state’s fair funding formula to channel more education money to schools with more students living in low-income and public housing.
“You want to be fairly funded, especially when you have the needs we have,” McGee said. “I’m always going to be in favor of Woonsocket getting more funding.”
Even as the effects of the pandemic linger, district leaders are positive about the progress being made inside Woonsocket classrooms.
“Sometimes the narrative we see in the media is that schools are a violent place,” Holt said. “That’s not the totality of our students and our districts.”
McGee, Holt and other district leaders take part in regular “learning walks” at each campus, and Holt said what she sees is mainly students who are eager to share what they are working on and teachers having amazing conversations with their kids.
“We used to joke during COVID that it was like the Titanic and we were the violinists still playing, and thank goodness we kept playing because our superintendent brought in an orchestra and we’re keeping the beat going.”
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.