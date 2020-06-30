WOONSOCKET – The man accused in the shooting death of his roommate on Friday has been ordered held without bail.
Paul Ricardo Raposo, 26, of 408 Cass Ave., was remanded to the Adult Correctional Institutions after formal charges were lodged against him in Sixth District Court on Monday, according to the judiciary's web site.
Raposo is charged with domestic homicide; discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, death resulting; carrying a pistol without a permit; and discharging a firearm in a compact area. No date was set for a bail review hearing, but a status conference was set for July 7, according to the judiciary's web site.
Raposo allegedly murdered his roommate, Derek Desjardin, 30, during an altercation in the ground-floor apartment they shared at 408 Cass Ave. Police began an investigation when co-workers and family members looked in on Desjardin after he failed to report to his landscaping job on Friday morning, at which point his body was discovered. Raposo, who had been seen running from the three-unit tenement where he and Desjardin lived around 8 a.m., was arrested some two hours later in River Island Park, a loaded 9mm handgun in his possession, police say.
The judiciary's web site lists no record of prior arrests for Raposo.
Hours after his death, family members of Desjardin created an online fundraising campaign in attempts to raise money for his children and their mother, who live some 900 miles away in South Carolina. The campaign was created by Jessica Desjardin, according to gofundme, the crowdfunding site where she explained that she was trying to raise $600 so she and Desjardin's children could travel to Rhode Island to make funeral arrangements for him. The children include a girl and a boy, ages 12 and 9, respectively.
The appeal also made a startling revelation about another death in the Desjardin family, that of the victim's mother – just days before the homicide.
“Funds have been depleted due to his mother passing 3 days before him,” the web site says. “His children live 900 miles away, so we are hoping to raise enough money for his children and myself to travel and make funeral arrangements. His service has been generously donated by a loving family friend.”
The campaign apparently reached its target goal over the weekend.
Desjardin's Facebook page says he was a graduate of Lincoln High School and worked for Greenfield Landscaping, a company which provides an address on Orchard Street in Woonsocket.
The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence said Desjardin's death was the fifth domestic homicide of the year in Rhode Island.
“We are heartbroken by the domestic violence homicide of 30-year-old Derek Desjardin, whose life was stolen from him,” the agency said. “ Our hearts are with Derek’s loved ones and the entire Woonsocket community.”
One of the other domestic murders the agency was referring to also took place in Woonsocket – just a few days before Desjardin was slain. Tanya Gagnon, 44, was shot to death in a murder-suicide that occurred approximately a mile away, in her home at the Social Street School apartment complex, located at 706 Social St. Police say her longtime boyfriend, Charles Johnson, 43, killed her with a handgun before he turned the weapon on himself, on June 18.
