WOONSOCKET – Ten people spoke out against the city’s clearing of a homeless encampment at Monday night’s council meeting, prompting Council President Christopher Beauchamp to announce a work session with the city’s nonprofits to address the issue.
Employees from the Department of Public Works cleared nine people from a site near Truman Drive early Wednesday morning so the area was free for construction equipment to remove some overgrown trees and brush, Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino said. At least five of those people were moved into a shelter in Smithfield by the next day, according to Michelle Taylor, the Vice President of social health services at the Community Care Alliance in Woonsocket.
Taylor was the first of the 10 people who addressed the council during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting.
“There are many things to be proud of in this city, but the city’s treatment of its most vulnerable citizens is not one of them,” she said. “Homelessness is not a personal, moral failing or a lifestyle choice, but a catastrophic failure of the system.”
Taylor called for the council to work with the city’s human services providers to create emergency shelter space in the city, emphasizing that people with family, friends and ties to services in Woonsocket don’t want to leave for a shelter in another town.
“I encourage you not to waste another day,” she said. “Establish a housing work group that includes these community partners. Together, we can end homelessness, creating a healthier and safer community.”
At the end of the public comment session, Beauchamp said the council and administration are in the process of coordinating an open special meeting with the Community Care Alliance and “any other nonprofit that deals with the homelessness.”
“We realize this problem is not going away,” he said. “There will be a coordinated effort. I sit here to tell you that that is in the process.”
According to D’Agostino, the area had been slated for the landscaping work in late December. His department coordinated with both former Human Services Director Linda Plays and the police department to regularly inform the people staying at the site that they would need to clear the area by January 3.
Public Safety Director Eugene Jalette said at the meeting that police officers visited the site at least 12 times before January 3 to let people know they would need to leave and encountered different people each time. His comments at the meeting echo what Deputy Chief Thomas Calouro told the Call last week when he confirmed that there was no police presence the morning the site was cleared and that police offered transportation to the Amos House shelter in Providence every time they went to the site.
“Our public safety has the utmost compassion for all our citizens,” Jalette said. “We’re out there and public safety definitely needs everyone’s help with this, and it’s a significant problem, so to say that the city and the administration is not compassionate is a little disheartening.”
Harrison Tuttle, the executive director of the Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC, said at the meeting that the city was experiencing a disconnect over the best way to service people experiencing homelessness.
“I can tell you that having police officers go to folks who are unhoused, when we know historically that law enforcement has been a vehicle or a tool to break down encampments, is not the most efficient way to go about helping folks,” he said.
Margaux Morisseau, deputy director of the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness and a Woonsocket resident, also addressed the council with three specific demands. She asked that the Homeless Bill of Rights, passed as a state law in 2012, be codified as a Woonsocket ordinance “so that it is known, enforced and respected in our community.”
The law ensures “no person’s rights, privileges or access to public services may be denied or abridged solely because he or she is homeless,” and guarantees the right to “use and move freely in public spaces.” It also protects against discrimination in employment, emergency medical care and voting, and prohibits unreasonable search and seizure of personal property.
Morisseau also called for more oversight of the city’s Community Development Block Grants to ensure the funds are being used to create more affordable housing, as well as a public apology from D’Agostino and Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt to the people affected by the clearing of the camp last week. Neither D’Agostino nor Baldelli-Hunt commented at the meeting.
The remainder of Monday night’s meeting was primarily concerned with the technical details of the actions required by the council to allow the Boys’ & Girls’ Club of Northern Rhode Island to sell the former Kendrick Avenue School property to a private party. The council agreed to remove a deed restriction on the property that prohibited residential reuse.
The council also grappled with the procedure for authorizing D’Agostino to move forward with the purchase of a $158,000 utility tractor to replace the city’s 25-year-old inoperable one. D’Agostino described the equipment as “a John Deere tractor with a giant mower attached to a radial arm” and said it’s used to maintain overgrowth in parks and along streets. The ordinance was amended to remove references to the Land and Outdoor Trust Account, which does not currently have sufficient funds to cover the expense, buying the council some time to identify another source of funding.
The next regular meeting is currently scheduled for January 23.
