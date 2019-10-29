By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – Three weeks after filing for Chapter 11, the Boston Surface Rail Company said Monday it will roll out commuter transportation services aboard buses at least a year before the first test trains push out of the city’s historic rail hub at One Depot Square.
During a morning press briefing at the train station, BSRC founder and President Vincent Bono told reporters the transportation startup will launch express motor coach service in a Providence-Woonsocket-Worcester loop around mid-February 2020.
After the bankruptcy petition, filed on Oct. 6 in New Hampshire, Bono said launching express bus service is a way for the company to assert its brand identity and send a message to consumers that BSRC intends to follow through on its ultimate goal of establishing commuter rail.
“This is so people know we’re here and committed to the Blackstone Valley,” Bono said. “We’re committed to being a transportation provider and we’re not going anywhere.”
Looking good as new, a used, 65-seat Motor Coach International bus, model year 2000, emblazoned with the blue and red BSRC logo, was parked outside the Depot as Bono and other representatives of the company fielded questions from reporters inside the cavernous rail station opposite City Hall.
Bono said BSRC always envisioned having buses on hand to provide backup service for rail riders in case of emergencies. The company owns five buses, four of which are still out of state while they are buffed up and reconditioned. The company also owns three locomotives, he said.
Although Bono said BSRC got “a good deal” on the buses, he wouldn’t give a price, and company officials defended its financial condition. Bono and Chip Selley, BSRC’s vice president of business development, said the bankruptcy petition was a wholly defensive move to prevent the company’s landlord – the Rhode Island Department of Transportation – from evicting BSRC from One Depot Square.
RIDOT and BSRC have been embroiled in a tenancy dispute since April, when the state transportation agency accused the company of defaulting on thousands of dollars in rent payments. BSRC appealed, saying the money was withheld because RIDOT neglected to honor its promises to maintain the property, citing a faulty HVAC system.
The Chapter 11 petition was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Hampshire – a potential destination for BSRC commuter trains, where the company also maintains office space – days before the tenancy dispute with RIDOT was set for a hearing in Rhode Island Superior Court. The bankruptcy petition trumps all, imposing an automatic legal freeze, or stay, on proceedings in other jurisdictions.
“We are in pretty good financial shape, although as you’re probably aware right now we’re in Chapter 11, and that actually puts us in stronger financial shape,” said Bono. “We’re not discharging any debt. We’re not paying anybody. We filed purely to protect our rights under our 15-year lease to this building, because there’s really only one place to stop in Woonsocket.”
The filing of the petition was “more of a business strategy than digging out of unpayable debt,” added Selley.
The papers filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court say BSRC was current on its lease payments when the petition was filed. Bono told reporters that none of the company’s investors, including some two dozen individuals and entities who purchased about $636,000 in bonds the company floated to raise capital, has expressed any misgivings about BSRC’s financial status.
News of BSRC’s plans to initiate motorcoach service triggered a sharp rebuke, however, from RIDOT, which claims Bono does not have permission from the state agency to use One Depot Square as a hub for bus travel.
“We tried to work with him for four years and during this time we saw no concrete improvements being made to the Woonsocket facility to create the service he claimed he was working toward,” said DOT Director Peter Alviti. “The only sub-leases to business in the facility of which we are aware were to a massage parlor and a medical office, neither of which was approved per the terms of his lease and do not even approximate the start of a train service.”
RIDOT brought the Boston Surface Railroad Company (BSRC) to court for eviction after the company failed to make its lease payments for over a year. A second reason was that RIDOT has plans to use the property, which it owns, for its own purposes – a right specified in the lease agreement, the agency said. RIDOT also wants to make sure the seasonal Polar Express ride continues to operate from the site.
Papers filed in the bankruptcy petition said BSRC provided RIDOT with a check for the bank rent, but Alviti said RIDOT can’t cash it because of the automatic stay provisions of the federal proceedings.
The petition is pending, with a reorganization plan due in federal court in 60-90 days, according to Bono.
Bono said the company needs about $6 million to launch test trains, probably no later than early 2021, or 12 to 16 months after the buses are pressed into service. He said the company has spent about a third of that so far and is satisfied that it’s approaching its timelines on a favorable pace.
Founded in 2013, BSRC is making a bet that commuters will pay a premium to ride the bus to destinations within the Providence-Woonsocket-Worcester loop to avoid the headaches of driving on Route 146. The principal north-south road in the Blackstone Valley is rife with bottlenecks, antiquated ramps and hazardous lane mergers, making for one of the most bemoaned driving experiences in the region.
Some preliminary market research seems to indicate that employees of CVS Health who live in Worcester and students may be among those who first opt for the bus. But how many Rhode Island-based riders will ditch rides on Rhode Island Public Transit Authority buses in favor of a BSRC road-coach?
Given the pocket economics, it’s an open question: A round trip ticket from Woonsocket to Providence on a BSRC bus is expected to cost $14. That’s more than three times the cost of a round-trip RIPTA fare, or $2 each way.
“All RIPTA boardings are $2 no matter where you travel in the state,” RIPTA spokeswoman Barbara Polichetti said via email. “The only thing that would affect that price is if you need to transfer from one route to another. A transfer is $1 and allows unlimited travel on as many routes as you want within a two-hour window.”
Overall, one-way service between Providence and Woonsocket aboard BSRC motor coach will cost $8 – the cheapest fare on the BSRC schedule. The most costly would be round-trip service between Worcester and Providence, $26.
But the BSRC buses will reach Providence from Woonsocket in about 30 minutes – half the time it takes a RIPTA bus to complete the same journey – and BSRC buses have roomier seats, toilets and air conditioning. They’re also wi-fi ready, so riders can work on laptops while they’re in transit.
“Productivity time,” as Selley calls it, is extremely important in a tech-driven labor environment, supporting the market for commuter transportation services, he said.
“People would rather spend a half hour on a train or a bus than spend even 20 minutes driving while they can’t be productive,” he said.
BSRC says some of the buses will be housed on the Depot property in the city. The company is negotiating with the city of Providence for space to park buses outside Union Station, while others may overnight outside Worcester’s train hub, also known as Union Station.
