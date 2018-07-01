WOONSOCKET — Woonsocket Fire Department Capt. Michael A. Morin hasn’t climbed aboard a fire truck in over a decade, but now the closest he’ll get to an engine is when he pulls over in traffic to let one by – like the rest of us.
That’s because Morin retired from the WFD, effective July 1. At 52, Morin – a member of the WFD since he was 21 – says it’s time to move on.
“I will not be going fishing,” says Morin. “I don’t look at it as retiring. I look at it as what’s the next chapter of my life going to be.”
In addition to being a firefighter, Morin is also an elected member of General Assembly, representing the city’s District 49 in the House since 2014. In an odd coincidence of timing, Morin pulled papers to run for his second full term as a state representative this week. He was initially elected to finish the unexpired portion of the term held by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt after the former state lawmaker was first elected to her current position in 2013.
Morin is actually one of two city firefighters who serve in the House. State Rep. Stephen Casey (D-Dist. 50, Woonsocket), has been a member of the General Assembly since 2013. Neither will have an opponent in the November election, because no one filed the necessary paperwork to run against them before the deadline, which was June 27.
“I take it as a sign I have the support of the district,” says Morin. “I don’t take it for granted. I’ve never taken it for granted.”
Freed from the yoke of a full-time job – at least for now – Morin says he intends to devote more of his energy to becoming “a better legislator.” Eventually, Morin says, he intends to embark on a second career. He just hasn’t decided what or when.
A graduate of Woonsocket High School, Morin is the son of former WHS Principal George Morin. The younger Morin was a student at the same time his father was the school’s top administrator.
“I had to go,” he jokes.
Later, at the Community College of Rhode Island, Morin didn’t pursue of a course of studies aimed at landing a job on the fire department. After college, he was already working part time in the CVS print shop when two neighbors who were firefighters urged him to consider applying for a position on the department.
Morin ended up finishing in first place on the qualifying exam that candidates for a job on the WFD are required to take.
For more than two decades, he was a member of a frontline firefighting crew at the WFD, dragging hoses into fiery houses at a moment’s notice – often at considerable risk to life and limb. “It’s a young man’s job,” he observes.
About a decade ago, he decided to move closer to a job at the fire department with a desk and a more predictable schedule. He landed a position as a fire marshal with the WFD, a job that also requires him to be dual-certified as an assistant deputy state fire marshal.
The fire marshals don’t fight fires – unless they want to – by picking up an overtime shift. Generally, their duties involve investigating the cause of fires and enforcing the state fire code. Often, says Morin, his investigations begin and end strictly on the local level, but sometimes it’s necessary to team up with investigators from the state Fire Marshal’s Office to figure out how a fire started.
Morin says one of the hardest parts of his job is telling a property owner he or she has to spend money to come into compliance with the fire code. The good part is giving them a little wiggle room on deadlines, he says, but that’s about it.
“They’re never happy, and I understand that, but safety is the issue,” he says. “It’s nice have some flexibility to be able to work with people.”
As one of the WFD’s deputy assistant state marshals, Morin has become one of the more familiar names of the department to the general public – at least to anyone who reads the newspapers. Along with Fire Chief Paul Shatraw and his deputies, Morin’s among a handful of go-to guys on the department for reporters looking for details about structure fires in order to develop a story.
A lifelong city resident, Morin says he doesn’t have any immediate plans for his retirement, except to travel a bit before committing to another job. He’s planning to take a trip to Aruba soon with his girlfriend.
He’s got a few leads on jobs he might want to pursue, but he says he intends to take the summer off before he gives the matter any serious thought.
“I’ll miss the fire department; I’ll miss everybody here,” he says. “But it’s time to turn the page and see what’s around the next corner.”
