By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – It’s official: All Saints Church will be permanently closed and its parish merged with that of St. Joseph Church, on the opposite side of town, effective Feb. 7.
Bishop Thomas Tobin of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence issued two decrees approving the consolidation on Jan. 7, but members of both parishes found out about them during Sunday Mass and the diocese later posted the documents to its website, along with a statement for general release to the media.
Bishop Tobin said his decision came in response to a request from Father Ryan Simas, the pastor of St. Joseph and the administrator of All Saints, as well as the trustees and finance councils of both parishes. Although Father Simas told The Call some two months ago that it was his intent to ask Bishop Tobin to close All Saints and merge the parishes in early 2022, the diocese had not previously acknowledged that the bishop had actually received such a request – even after its communications office was asked for an update last week.
Bishop Tobin’s decrees say he received the requests on Nov. 17.
“I commend Father Simas and the parishioners of All Saints Parish and St. Joseph Parish for walking together and working together to bring this merger to completion” Bishop Tobin said. “I pray that the parishioners will see this change not as a setback, but rather as a new chapter in their journey of faith, a new beginning filled with wonderful possibilities for the future.
As Father Simas had explained previously, Tobin said declining participation in church life had left the diocese with no choice but to close All Saints, which is in need of an estimated $1.3 million in essential repairs to keep the building from falling into further decline. He said the estimate comes from a company called Abcore Restoration, and that the price tag would rise to $2.3 million if the church did all the work the company is recommending.
The church had about $75,000 on hand as of December, according to Bishop Tobin.
The 70-year-old church has been plagued by “decades of deferred maintenance,” the bishop said, resulting in extensive water damage in both the upper and lower church, drainage issues and deteriorating mortar which has compromised the large granite capstones of the facade of the building, located at 323 Rathbun St.
“Abcore has determined that the only way to seal the church building from additional damaging leaks is to replace the church roof, repoint the church’s exterior and replace the church’s gutters and downspouts,” Bishop Tobin’s decree says. “The church building is becoming a health and safety hazard, but the staggering expenses to meet these physical needs have reached a point where further consideration of necessary long-term repairs and renovations would be financially imprudent.”
Citing a steady decline in church life, Tobin said All Saints can not afford to take on the cost of shoring up the building.
Since 2019, the parish has dwindled from 748 to 134 members, and only 75-100 people generally attend the Sunday Mass, the diocese said.
There are no Baptisms, First Communions, Confirmations or weddings scheduled to take place at All Saints in the foreseeable future, according to Bishop Tobin.
“Sadly, the lack of sacramental participation has undermined further parish activity,” he said.
Echoing Tobin, Father Simas said, “The merging of a parish and the permanent closure of a church building is always a sad and painful occasion and never the desire of any bishop or priest, but it is my hope and prayer that the coming together of these two communities will create and strong and more faithful Catholic Church in Woonsocket...”
Simas said he has gotten to know the members of All Saints parish as the church administrator for the past year and a half and he’s confident they “undoubtedly have a deep and inspiring faith that transcends their past struggles.” All Saints, established as St. Aloysius Gonzaga – also known as St. Louis Church – was rechristened All Saints in 2007, several years after the diocese previously merged the St. Aloysius parish with that of the former Our Lady of Victories and St. Ann’s, both of which closed as churches.
In recent years, the pace of church closings in Woonsocket has picked up. The shutdown of All Saints is the fourth church to be idled by the diocese since 2018. At that time, the Providence Diocese closed Sacred Heart in Fairmount and Holy Family on South Main Street and merged the parishes with Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, which was renamed Holy Trinity Church, located on Park Avenue.
In 2020, the Providence Diocese shut down St. Charles Borromeo Church on North Main Street, the city’s oldest Catholic church. Its members were later absorbed by All Saints parish.
As previously reported, however, the closure of All Saints will have ramifications that will ripple well beyond its parishioners: The church basement is also the home of New Beginnings, a soup kitchen that distributes hundreds of free meals a week to the poor and homeless. Executive Director Jeanne Michon said recently the diocese has given the nonprofit organization until May 14 to move out, prompting New Beginnings to embark on a so-far fruitless search for a new base of operations.
The latest actions by Bishop Tobin mean that, as of Feb. 7, All Saints will no longer be recognized as a sacred place by the diocese, which thereafter will prohibit Mass and other liturgical activities from taking place there.
All of the assets, debts and liabilities of the church will be inherited by St. Joseph’s, including parish registers and all sacramental records, including Baptisms, marriages and other rites.
Meanwhile, Bishop Tobin said the contents of All Saints would be carefully inventoried and offered to St. Joseph’s parish. Items will be offered to other parishes if St. Joseph’s doesn’t want them.
Despite the decrees, the diocese hasn’t quite closed the books on All Saints – yet. Bishop Tobin says parishioners have a right to appeal to him directly to modify his decision. Under Canon law, Tobin said, parishioners must “make recourse” in writing within 10 days of receiving notification of the decrees and supply documentation to support their case.
Any recourse must be submitted to him through the mail no later than Jan. 31, Tobin said.
