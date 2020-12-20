MILLVILLE – Don't try making an appointment with Grace Hood Burns on a Monday morning.
Forget about Wednesdays, too.
“I've gotta go bowling,” she says.
Half-apologetically, Grace explains that she's in a league, and when you're in a league, you keep your appointments. That's the way it's been with Grace – for more than a hundred years.
A proud native of this tiny Worcester County town, Grace still lives in the house she was born in at 67 Lincoln St., where the porch is still decorated with festive balloons from her drive-by 100th birthday celebration on Dec. 13.
“I sat on the porch and all the people waved to me,” said Grace during an interview in her living room – bedecked with dozens of photos of children, grandchildren and other loved ones. The couch was piled high with birthday remembrances, including a proclamation from State Rep. Michael J. Soter that was given to her during a big shindig at the Senior Center, where she's just as well known as she is at the bowling alley in Whitinsville, home of the adult ladies team that she leads, “Gracie's Girls.”
The next-oldest member of the team is 15 years her junior, says Grace. She's been bowling since she was 18 years old, when the pastime became a respite from her job prepping meals in a bed-and-breakfast. That's how she met her husband, Perry, who died 40 years ago, and also where her daughter, Joyce, met her husband Al Bergeron.
Joyce, too, has passed on, and Bergeron is often in charge of ferrying Grace to one appointment or another these days.
Grace has never had a driver's license, “but I did drive without one for a while,” she admits with a glint of mischief in her eye.
Her son Bob, a big sports fan who lives nearby, calls often with the news about baseball – another of Grace's passions. And she has another daughter, Jane Pawlowski, who comes over regularly to play cribbage.
Up until about two years ago, Grace was also catcher in a women's softball league that used to play a couple of times a week in Bellingham. When she retired, teammates presented her with the aluminum bat she used for 27 years.
When her grandchildren were small, they sometimes called her away from her chores to fill in an empty spot on a neighborhood pickup team.
“I would be mixing a cake and I'd just leave it there and say, 'I'll be right down.'” They played in a field across the street from her house that used to be part of her father's farm.
“That's all I wanted to do was play baseball,” she says.
In a time when COVID-19 has shifted so much attention on illness and its unfortunate intersection with age – Grace may be an unusually anomalous example of good health. Members of the press are frequently invited to nursing homes to interview residents on the occasion of their centennial birthday, but it's rare that they're tipped to someone who's marking the occasion at home – and getting by with such uncommon flair – as Grace.
“I take care of myself,” she says. “A lot of people bring me lunches and I accept them.”
As for the pandemic, Grace is largely unfazed. She wears the mask when she's bowling, but if slips past her nose a little bit, so what. What bothers her most about COVID-19 is that she doesn't see some of the people she was used to seeing more regularly. They're too busy social distancing.
A spry, slight woman with a jaunty rhythm in her step and a quick wit, Grace cracks approximately three jokes per minute, which is more than some comedians, and she also has a flair for songwriting. She wrote one song – an important one, in her estimation – and also performed it on the occasion of another centennial: the town's.
During the 2016 celebration of the event, Grace was the headline act as she performed what she calls “The Memory Song.”
“You want me to sing it?”
And so she does, effortlessly unleashing a series of sing-song rhymes that pay homage to her love of baseball and the town, delivering the Woonsocket Call as a child, and attending the now-defunct Longfellow School.
“I love to live in Millville,” one melodious verse begins. “With my family all around. I love to live in Millville, it's the nicest little town.”
Not surprisingly, Grace attributes her longevity partly to her active lifestyle. “That's a large part of it,” she says. It's not unusual for her to go outside just for walk on the porch – sometimes a few times a day. She never drank or smoked cigarettes. And one of her daily rituals is a mid-day nap. She never misses that.
“Rest is very important,” she says.
Grace says she has has no health problems to speak of and wakes up every day without an ache or a pain anywhere in her body. She takes an all-purpose, once-a-day vitamin, and ritually starts off her day with a bowl of Cheerios and a glass of orange juice. Then she watches the daytime game shows. “The Price is Right” is one of her favorites.
Sometimes in the afternoon, she calls up talk show host Larry Poitras on radio station WNRI in Millville. He knows her as “Grace from Millville.”
“He sent me a Christmas card,” she says.
The youngest of eight children, Grace lived longer than any of them, though she had three sisters who made it to their 90s.
But Lois Salome, a longtime friend of Grace, thinks she has more working for her than regular exercise or good genes. Salome senses Grace's edge in the longevity department comes from attitude.
“She has a very positive approach to everything,” says Salome. “And an accepting approach, too. Whatever happens, it's okay.”
The daughter of Vinton and Cora Hood, Grace says her father worked in a jewelry factory in North Attleboro before he inherited the family farm, including the house she's living in. Most of the 60-plus acres that came with it are still intact and in the family, she says.
Once her parents had the farm, working it became their job. They grew potatoes, tomatoes and all kinds of vegetables on the land. They raised horses and had a few dairy cows, too.
When she was a little girl, Grace says her parents used to tell her that the oldest parts of the house were 350 years old then. The original clapboard cottage has undergone a number of additions over the years and it's unrecognizable now.
After she graduated from Blackstone High School – there was no regional school district then – Grace worked for a couple of years at the Narragansett Knitting Mill in Woonsocket. Her job was cutting out the patterns for bathing suits.
But the job she held the longest was that of cafeteria worker in the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District. She did that for 26 years, finally retiring at the age of 78.
No question, she's a remarkably resilient woman, but perhaps the most unexpected thing about Grace Hood Burns is that she's never considered her lasting athleticism and youthfulness to be particularly remarkable.
“I just took it for granted,” she says. “I just got up every day.”
But just watching Grace scoot around the house with the sprightliness of a teenager leaves her friend Salome in awe.
“Ain't she something,” she says.
