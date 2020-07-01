WOONSOCKET – In the era of social distancing, the city's venerable Fourth of July fireworks display has been something like a long ball making an arc for the Green Monster at Fenway, if you can remember that far back: Going, going...
That's right, gone.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt had been watching the trajectory of the rules for social gatherings in hopes of salvaging the event this year, but finally made the decision to postpone it after Gov. Gina Raimondo's latest restrictions on crowd size that came out Monday. Approximately twice as many people pitched blankets and lawn chairs at Barry Field last year to take in the fireworks display than the present limit under the governor's executive orders – 250.
“Nothing is cast in stone because this has been a very fluid situation,” said Baldelli-Hunt. “But our goal is to have the fireworks display on Labor Day.”
Hopefully, by September, the crowd caps for public events will be relaxed enough to squeeze in the expected crowd of fireworks-watchers, the mayor says.
With the extra time to plan, the city will explore the possibility of bringing in additional features to make the show more festive, including food and musical performances.
It's unclear how many municipal fireworks shows will be postponed or canceled due to the social distancing edicts resulting from COVID-19, but Baldelli-Hunt says the city's probably won't be the only one affected.
Perhaps it's ironic that, while the municipal show is off the table, fireworks – illegal ones – seem to be the other pandemic of late. After months of distance learning for children, amid the shutdown of bars, restaurants and other social outlets, at-home fireworks appear to have emerged as a major steam vent, according to Deputy Police Chief Michael Lemoine.
“Woonsocket is experiencing what towns and cities not only across Rhode Island, but the country are experiencing, which is an uptick of illegal aerial fireworks,” said the deputy chief. “We've had numerous complaints from all areas of the city where illegal fireworks are being set off.”
Just as other departments have assembled directed patrols or other details to monitor the problem, the WPD has assigned an officer whose main duty is to answer complaints related to fireworks, said Lemoine.
The plan is to seize illegal fireworks and cite anyone who's caught using them, said Lemoine, adding that officers will be answering complaints through the Fourth of July weekend.
The WPD isn't the only department in the area to issue a warning about the use of illegal fireworks on the cusp of Independence Day. In neighboring Massachusetts, Blackstone Police Gary Gilmore offered a reminder that all fireworks are illegal in the Bay State, not just aerial devices
It is illegal to use possess or sell fireworks of any kind in Massachusetts, including Class C fireworks, which are sometimes falsely portrayed as safe, Gilmore said. Class C fireworks include sparklers, party poppers, common firecrackers and other incendiary devices.
Gilmore said fireworks are a proven risk hazard, causing nearly 900 fires and over 50 injuries, about 80 percent of them involving firefighters who responded to the fires, from 2010-2019 in Massachusetts. The fires represent property losses approaching $3 million.
“While professional fireworks displays may be limited this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we strongly urge that residents don't attend any fireworks shows executed by non-licensed individuals,” Gilmore said.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
