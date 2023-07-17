PROVIDENCE – Unlike many of his competitors for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District, Gabe Amo hasn’t been elected before, but he’s betting his experience in the executive branch can help him be the “Swiss Army knife” representative constituents need.
“What people need in a congressperson sometimes is a Swiss Army knife – someone who can help you with your constituent affairs if you aren’t able to get a federal benefit, or someone who can help secure funding for a critical bridge project or water infrastructure project, or someone who can pass a critical vote to keep the government funded, or to transform the way we experience and hopefully reduce gun violence in this country,” he said.
Two months after former Congressman David Cicilline announced his retirement from Congress in February, Amo resigned from his job as deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs to join the crowded field of candidates vying for the seat.
It was a tough decision, he said, but it came down to the question, “Why not me?” So, while some of his competitors might hold the advantage in local recognition, such as Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos or Sen. Sandra Cano (D-Pawtucket), Amo said his time away in D.C. serving for the Obama and Biden administrations is part of what makes him a competitive candidate.
“When elected officials have spoken, I have acted. What they’ve envisioned, I’ve executed, and that is something I don’t think anyone else can speak to at the same level as I have,” he said.
Amo hasn’t been entirely absent from the state, however. He served as director of public engagement and community affairs under former Gov. Gina Raimondo, and the majority of his family still lives in Rhode Island.
“My roots follow me wherever I go, and even when I’ve been at the White House, one of the most fun and fulfilling parts has been able to share that experience with any Rhode Islander,” he said. “Rhode Island is what made me who I am and has given me the ability to be involved in politics.”
Amo’s start in politics can be traced all the way back to his high school days at the Moses Brown School in Providence, where he was president of the student senate, or even earlier, to Amo’s seventh grade American History teacher at St. Mary’s School, who Amo said always kept a copy of David McCullough’s “Truman” on his desk. Years later, Amo received the Truman Scholarship for public service as a junior at Wheaton College.
“To get a scholarship that’s a living memorial of his, that really is a downpayment on young people committing to their communities and committing to a life of public service, I want to live those higher ideals, because I think that’s what government is about,” he said. “Government is about being there for people.”
Amo’s time in the White House has also shaped his platform, particularly on the central issue of gun violence prevention. Last year, he was the first administration representative to call mayors following the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York and Highland Park, Illinois.
In addition to pushing for the more polarizing ban on assault weapons, Amo said he would be committed to working across the aisle with Republicans on red flag laws and universal background checks. He also supports increasing funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to research gun violence.
Issues that affect seniors, such as funding for Medicare and Social Security, are a big part of Amo’s campaign and strongly aligned with Gov. Daniel McKee’s plans for the state level. Amo said he supports expanding the timeline and scope in President Joseph Biden’s work allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices, as well as passing legislation that helps caregivers and skilled nurses stay in the healthcare industry.
Amo said the range of endorsements he’s received speak to his breadth of experience. In Rhode Island, Amo is endorsed by Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong and former Attorney General Patrick Lynch, but he’s also pulled in endorsements from mayors in Illinois, Missouri and Florida, as well as former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Earlier this week, the Congressional Black Caucus PAC threw their support behind him as well, though Amo said the greatest endorsement he can get is from “the people of Congressional District 1, individually.”
“That’s one of the reasons I’m in politics: to make sure that everybody’s visible,” he said. “That everybody’s heard and everybody’s paid attention to.”
Amo still has several more weeks of door-knocking and phone-banking ahead before early voting starts in mid-August, and his field of competitors may be whittled down once signatures are validated and certified after Friday. Candidates short of the required 500 won’t be on the ballot.
