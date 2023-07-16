Concert series is a hit despite shaky weather this summer
WOONSOCKET – With up-and-coming Nashville Country performer Angie K performing Friday evening, Meghan Rego, director of Resource Development and Communications for NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, had a decision to make during the day.
Set up outdoors on the Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series stage in River Island Arts Park or play it safe and put on the show inside the Millrace Event Space at 40 South Main Street due to the chance of heavy rains were Rego’s options.
“I usually make the decision by noon but I pushed it to 12:45 today,” Rego said Friday evening. “Luckily, I had Dave Richards (OnRadio’s owner and general manager) – – he’s our weatherman and I was getting reports from him three times a day since Wednesday,” Rego said.
Richards ended up giving Rego a green light and the show when on in the park Friday evening, Bastille Day for those of French heritage, without a shower and sunny skies and cooling breezes as an added blessing.
The Country show had Charlie Marie warming up the crowd along with the show host Marlon Carey, and Angie K offering her mix of popular Country tunes and her own creations. The fifth concert of the 10-concert series drew another big crowd to River Island and gained plenty of enthusiasm from those sitting in lawn chairs or on blankets up front.
“She is phenomenal,” Rego said of Angie, a performer on Season 10 of The Voice and competing with Team Blake Shelton. Angie was named to CMT’s “Next Women of Country” list for 2023.
Although living in Nashville, Rego said Angie is a native of El Salvador and as a result performs her songs bilingually at times.
“She sings in English and Spanish, and I don’t know anyone else who does that,” Rego said.
Angie was popular enough to draw her own group of fans to River Island Arts Park, including a few who had never visited the city before.
“Levitt AMP Woonsocket is the coolest little secret ever,” Angie said from the stage between her rendition of songs with the help of an acoustic guitar and at other times with her band members.
Rego said her own parents, Jim and Nancy, came up for South Kingstown for Friday evening’s show.
“Not to see me, to see Angie K,” Rego said of their trip.
Jennifer Dellatore of West Warwick went to the show with her sister Cristy McNally of East Providence and her daughter, Mya Dellatore, 8, to see Angie K.
Mya liked Angie’s music so much, she spent much of the evening out in front of the stage.
“She’s her favorite singer,” Dellatore said of The Voice star.
For more information on the remaining Levitt AMP River Island Arts Park concerts visit https://levitt.org/amp-woonsocket-ri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.