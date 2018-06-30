GLOCESTER — The Glocester Ancients & Horribles Parade Committee has announced the lineup, Grand Marshal, and related activities for its 92nd running on Wednesday, July 4.
The parade, which attracts thousands of spectators to Chepachet every Fourth of July, first wound its way down Main Street in 1926. It has been held each and every year since.
The parade features traditional Fourth of July floats and marchers, such as veterans and fire trucks, as well as irreverent and satirical displays commenting on political and cultural issues, as local residents and costumed marchers parody news and cultural events.
The multi-division parade – the second oldest in the nation, next to Bristol – will step off at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 rain or shine. The parade route runs from the junction of Routes 100 and 98, and proceeds east along Route 100 to Highway 44 and continues on 44 through Chepachet disbanding at Acotes Field across from Dino’s Park n’ Shop Marketplace.
Several marching bands will entertain the expected crowd of 10,000 or more. In addition, several large and small floats, walking groups, tractors, antique cars and trucks, artillery units, fire apparatus, and a cadre of cops, clowns, and assorted other characters will comprise the line of march.
This year’s grand marshal is George “Bud” Leonhardt, a longtime town official and volunteer who founded Boy Scout Troop 44 Glocester and was a longtime Glocester Little League coach.
Leonhardt is a Korean War veteran who served in the Navy from 1950 to 1954. A Glocester resident for more than 60 years, he was a founding member of St. Eugene’s Parish since before the current church was built and parishioners were meeting in the basement of the library in 1956.
He is a retired field tech engineer for Algonquin Gas Co., and served the Glocester Little League for 20 years as a coach and umpire. He has also been a member of the Chepachet Fire District’s executive board since 2001.
A town election poll worker for more than 30 years, Leonhardt founded the Troop 44 Glocester in the early 1960s. Through the years he has continued to be a part of the Boy Scouts by dubbing young men in as scouts and again as eagle scouts.
He visits Camp Yawgoo every year where he takes part in the annual Thursday night show and tells his “Crazy Mike” campfire story.
“We are honored to have him as our grand marshal and to thank him for all he has done for our community,” said Parade Committee Chairman Mike DeGrange.
The 45th Annual July 4th Road Race kicks off Wednesday, July 4 at 9 a.m. from Chepachet Union Church, 1138 Putnam Pike. There are four races: a 5.5 mile race, a 1.75 mile race, a 1 mile race for children 8-12 years old, and a .5 mile race for children 7 years old and under.
The registration fee is $5 for Glocester residents and free for town children. The fee for out-of-town residents is $10 and $5 for children outside of town. All participants receive a free T-shirt while supplies last.
The town’s July 4th fireworks display will be held on Saturday, June 30 at 9 p.m. at Glocester Memorial Park behind the Senior Center on Route 44. The rain date is Sunday, July 1.
Before the fireworks, there will be live music at the park provided by Screwtop Sommeliers, noon; Counterfeit Cash (Johnny Cash tribute), 1 p.m.; Johnny Edwards Wild Combo, 2:30 p.m.; Bunktown, 4 p.m.; Second Hand Smoke, 5:15 p.m.; Jesse and the Hog Brothers, 6:30 p.m.; and Wayz and Means, 8 p.m.
The entire schedule of July 4th events can be found online at www.glocesterri.com.
