GLOCESTER – After 93 consecutive years, Glocester's Ancients & Horribles Parade, which has wound its way down Main Street in Chepachet every Fourth of July since 1926, will not be happening this year due to COVID-19.
But parade organizers say they aren't letting the virus ruin the spirit of the parade.
Instead of the parade, which typically attracts thousands to the village of Chepachet every July 4th weekend to witness the outlandish floats and extensive lineup of marching bands, next month's 94th Ancients & Horribles Independence Day Celebration will be a chance for town residents to carry on the tradition by turning their yard or the exterior of their home or business into a float.
Residents are invited to ''parade” their artistic talents in their own yards and design a float, which will be judged by the parade committee. Certificates will be awarded in six categories, including most ancient & horrible; most patriotic; best Spirit of ‘76; best Americana; best political; and best current event.
Judging will take place starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 3. Residents who would like to have their property judged, we will be asked to email their name, address, and phone number to ahparade@gmail.com by Thursday, July 2. The parade committee can also be reached on Facebook at July 4th Ancients and Horribles Parade.
Glocester's Fourth of July celebration wouldn't be the same without the Glocester Recreation Department's traditional Fourth of July Road Race. This year's 46th annual race, however, will be virtual due to the current COVID-19 health crisis.
This year, participants can create and run their own one-, two- or five-mile course between Saturday, June 20 and Saturday, July 4. Once participants finish their race, they are asked to post their times and distance on the Town of Glocester's website.
In selecting their course, participants are asked to create a safe course of their own choosing that meets the selected distance and adheres to the current regulations regarding social distancing. On the road, around the track or down the trail, the choice is yours.
During their race, runners are asked to use a simple stopwatch, GPS watch or smartphone to record their time. When logging onto the town's website to post times and distance, runners simply fill in the provided form. Athletes are also encouraged to share any photos of their race on the form or to the Glocester Recreation Facebook page #RunGlocester.
Race t-shirts will be distributed to all registered participants on Saturday, July 4, from 8 to 10 a.m. in the rear parking lot at the Glocester Town Hall. In lieu of trophies, the first 150 registrants will receive race medals. Medals can also be picked up during the t-shirt distribution.
