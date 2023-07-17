NORTH SMITHFIELD – The former Andrews Mill Company plant at 761 Great Road once contributed manufacturing jobs to the area and could soon be helping Branch Village in a new way- – housing and mixed-use development.
Although still looking overlooked and unused as it has for years since Tupperware Brands moved its operations out of area in the early 1990s, NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley’s purchase of the 32-acre property in 2018 set the stage for its potential redevelopment as low to moderate income housing with possible commercial and studio space.
Tupperware, founded by Earl Tupper in Leominster, Mass., in the late 1940s, left the area to operate out of other states including South Carolina and Florida as well as its manufacturing locations in countries around the world.
The company remains known for its trademark freshness preserving “burp seal” polyethylene plastic bowls and containers sold in home parties by a homemaker sales force. Tupperware also sold its larger manufacturing property in town, the former Blackstone Cotton Mill at 1 Tupper Drive, which eventually became the High Rocks condominium complex of today.
The Andrews Mill, given a modern front façade off Great Road in the 1960s while Tupperware used it as its plastics research and development facility, later became home to ATP Manufacturing, a company making athletic shoe foam products, Coastal Recycling, and other commercial operations.
The Woonsocket Neighborhood Development Corp., dba NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, purchased the mill property through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Rhode Island in March of 2018 for a sum of $300,000.
Since that time NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley has been working on preliminary steps toward future redevelopment of the property, according to Joseph F. Garlick, Jr., its executive director.
“We’ve been doing a lot of predevelopment work, surveys, engineering, all of that stuff you have to do to develop a plan,” Garlick explained.
“We’re deep in the throes of that,” Garlick added.
The work has included securing the property’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places through an application to the U.S. Department of the Interior, according to Garlick.
“It’s a historic building actually,” Garlick said while pointing to the original 1918 manufacturing plant’s windowed sawtooth roof designed to let in light and natural ventilation.
“The roof was unique and that was one of the things the historic folks were interested in, those shed dormers on the top,” Garlick noted.
The application also details the remaining historic features of the plant’s assorted structures and whether they will be preserved in the redevelopment project.
The site along the Branch River was originally home to Elisha Bartlett’s scythe and tool manufacturing operation in the 1790s and in the early 1800s expanded to include a water-powered textile mill. The original mill was demolished in the early 1900s to make way for construction of the existing Andrews Mill.
Four homes on nearby Andrews Terrace were built for the mill’s supervisors, and millworker homes lined both sides of Branch Avenue off Great Road, according to the town’s Branch Village Historic District inventory. In later years, the Branch River Wool Combing Co. constructed a much larger plant in the village, today the Branch River Industrial Park along Route 146.
Garlick said it is still too soon in NeighborWorks’ planning process to offer a concrete view of what might take shape as the Andrews Mill’s future beyond an initial projection of 40 to 50 potential affordable housing units.
“The town did a Village revitalization plan a few years ago, so we hope to do something that’s compatible with that, a proposed mixed-use development, housing and other office uses,” Garlick explained.
For now, NeighborWorks will be busy with ongoing maintenance of the mill complex “just to stem the deterioration of it,” Garlick noted.
The application for National Historic Register designation estimates overall rehabilitation costs could exceed $16 million and describes projects such as removal of the existing roofs and replacement with insulated membrane roofing, brickwork and window repairs and restoration, and even demolition of some structures or furnishings added to the original plant in more recent years.
An old water tank on the property will need to be evaluated structurally to determine if it too can be preserved, Garlick noted.
“It’s in tough shape. We will have to do more structural analysis,” Garlick said.
“The historic folks liked it, but they also understand that if it’s structurally unsound it would be demolished,” Garlick said.
The 32-acre property also has frontage along the Branch River and runs back to the Blackstone Gorge area of Blackstone River at the North Smithfield and Blackstone line. Once part of Tupperware’s Blackstone Cotton Mill property, the scenic gorge and its walking trails overlooking the river as it cascades through rocks and boulders is now part of the Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park.
The exact configuration of a redevelopment plan and the actual number of housing units remains to be determined, according to Garlick.
“We haven’t got there yet. That’s why we are doing all this engineering and studies. Hopefully in the next couple of months we will have that figured out,” Garlick said.
The housing proposed would most certainly be in the low to moderate income range and help the town meet its goals for such housing, according to Garlick.
“We do 100 percent affordable, or at least 80 to 100 percent affordable, so this would put them over the top,” Garlick said.
“We’re wrapping up our predevelopment work and finalizing plans probably by the end of the year,” Garlick said while noting NeighborWorks would be talking with the town as that planning progresses.
NeighborWorks is also busy with a mill building redevelopment project at Market Square in Woonsocket and Garlick said that work should get moving again very shortly.
“We’re hoping to start back in earnest under construction by the end of the month,” Garlick said while explaining that the pandemic and the need to secure another round of state housing funding delayed the project for a time.
“So, we are busy trying to close on all that now,” Garlick said.
North Smithfield Town Planner Mark Carruolo noted he has not received an update on the Andrews Mill project since he came aboard in his town post just under two years ago but is aware that something may be coming from NeighborWorks down the road.
The General Assembly in its just completed session passed 14 pieces of land use legislation including one to do with low to moderate housing focused on redevelopment projects, Carruolo noted.
The legislation allows for the development of such residential projects in former mills and commercial properties by statute as of Jan. 1, according to Carruolo.
“This would be a property that would certainly meet the criteria under the new legislation,” Carruolo said.
While the town has a goal of reaching 10 percent of its housing as low to moderate income in its Comprehensive Plan, the town currently doesn’t meet that goal like many other communities in the state, Carruolo noted.
“We are at 8.2 percent so we are definitely under the goal,” Carruolo said.
There is no penalty for not meeting the goal but Carruolo said the town has moved to require all future developments of more than 5 residential units to have 20 percent of its housing to be low to moderate income as a way to improve the town’s percentage of that housing stock.
“If you were building 10 units of residential development, by zoning requirements you would be obligated to provide 2 units of low to moderate income housing,” Carruolo explained.
High Rocks Condominiums at 1 Tupper Drive will likely be following that formula when it comes to the town with an expansion proposal for some remaining manufacturing-zoned property at the site.
“They want to convert some presently commercial property to 38 residential units and 8 of those units would be affordable,” Carruolo said. The proposal would have to go before the planning board for a recommendation to the town council on the rezoning, the planner noted.
