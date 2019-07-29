WOONSOCKET — A year after the destructive beetle was discovered in Rhode Island for the first time, the Emerald Ash Borer appears to be gaining a foothold in the Blackstone Valley – a grim prognosis for the region’s ash trees.
In all of 2018, about a dozen of the dime-sized, iridescent green bugs were found in just a few locations statewide, including Sumner Brown Road in Cumberland, Lower River Road in Lincoln, and along the Pawcatuck River basin in parts of Washington County, near Westerly, according to Paul Ricard, chief of the forestry health program for the state Department of Environmental Management.
Two weeks ago, in a single trap session, Ricard and technical support intern Michael Becker captured scads more of the wood-eating insects – 109 around Tower Hill Road in Cumberland, and 69 at Resurrection Cemetery, on the Cumberland-Woonsocket line. More recently, another trap session yielded similar numbers, but the forestry workers hadn’t had a chance to count them yet. They also snared a single EAB at Bissonnette Field on Elder Ballou Road as they continue searching for the parasitic invaders on this side of the city line.
“The unfortunate thing for Woonsocket, they planted ash for shade,” said Ricard. “A lot of those trees along Main Street, those are black ash.”
And they’re pretty much doomed, along with every other ash tree in the state. It’s just a matter for time, Ricard says.
When EAB was discovered in Rhode Island last year, it became the 35th state with a confirmed population of EAB since the invasive pest from China was first identified in the United States about 19 years ago. The mortality rate for all species of ash in states where EAB infestations have existed longest is about 99 percent, and Ricard says the same outcome is likely here.
Though it could take a decade for bugs to fully decimate the ash population, Ricard says the time is now for municipal authorities, landscapers and anyone else whose business involves planting or maintaining shade trees – particularly in public areas – to take action. Ash trees, sturdy and adaptable, have long been viewed as a favorite for parks, streetscapes and backyards, which makes them more likely to cause potential safety hazards for people when they’re dead.
“I’m not sure they’ve taken it as seriously as they should,” said Ricard. “They haven’t planned for EAB, or they’re not seeing the damage, so it’s easy for them to say, ‘it’s not here yet.’ We’re here to tell them it is here and it’s time to think about what to do. At least start with an inventory of where your ash trees are in the community.”
Waiting to tend to ash trees living on borrowed time will come with a price, says Ricard.
“Once a tree gets to a certain level of decline, it becomes dangerous to cut it down because the wood of ash shatters when it hits the ground if it’s dried out,” he said. “If you remove a tree ahead of time it can be cut down in pieces. But it you wait you have to have a bucket truck come in and take the tree down. Climbers won’t climb into the tree, it’s too dangerous for them. Sawyers won’t cut it down, it’s too dangerous for them. And the cost of a bucket truck to take a tree down is three times that of having an arborist do it.”
SINCE THE discovery of EAB, Ricard and his forestry colleagues at DEM have embarked on what’s known as a “delimiting survey” to pinpoint areas where the infestation of the voracious tree-chompers is heaviest. They’re using two techniques to capture the bugs, including funnel traps that are hung in ash trees and baited with a pheromone to attract the insects. Another method involves trapping the Cerceris wasp, a non-stinging, ground-dwelling wasp that feeds on EAB and other members of its bug family.
When they snatch the Cerceris with a butterfly net, the trappers steal its prey, which is invariably an EAB or one of its beetle cousins.
The traps are located at distance intervals of one, two and three miles from the locations where EAB was first discovered in 2018. So far, Ricard said, he doesn’t believe he’s found the EAB motherlode – not yet, anyway.
“We’re getting closer to where the population has become established the longest,” he said. “That’s where the population is growing in those areas.”
Ricard’s hunt for the insatiable trunk tunnelers brought him all the way to Main Street this week, where he and Becker hoisted a lime-green funnel trap high into an ash tree onto an unlikely spit of wooded land behind a cluster of commercial storefronts. In a few days, they’ll check it for EAB.
Ricard’s search is tied into DEM’s partnership with the University of Rhode Island on a plan for controlling, to the extent possible, the spread of the insects. Ricard said URI has developed a plan to release three different species of wasps that feed on EAB into the most densely infested areas field workers can find. The school has permission to embark on the “biocontrol” strategy of releasing the predatory wasps into the environment, even though two of the species are exotics – also from China – where natural enemies of EAB do a better job of keeping the bug populations in check.
Because EAB, its tree hosts and its natural insect foes all evolved together in the land where they are indigenous, the parasitic beetle isn’t nearly so destructive in China. But that’s not the case here, says Ricard.
Although research is ongoing, Ricard says there is no known method of nipping the EAB population in the bud. The biocontrol strategy will, hopefully, slow down the proliferation of the bugs enough to give property owners and municipal authorities a chance to formulate an action plan, but ultimately the demise of the state’s ash trees appears inevitable.
There are a couple of types of insecticidal treatments that have proven effective against EAB, but they involve making periodic trunk injections that can be quite costly, depending on how big the tree is, the forestry chief says.
EAB kills trees by depriving them of their ability to transport water and nutrients from their roots through their trunk. EAB overwinters as larvae under the bark of ash trees and, as they mature, the creatures feed on tree tissue, leaving a zigzag pattern of grooves on the outer layer of wood known as serpentine galleries. The damage may remain hidden for some time, but often the bark falls away to reveal the galleries, a process arborists call “blonding.”
If there’s an upside to the gloomy outlook for the stately ash tree, it’s that all varieties of the species present in the state – green, black and white – comprise an estimated two percent of the roughly 336,000 acres of forested woodland, which isn’t much comparatively speaking. In parts of the Midwest, they make up a much greater share of the tree canopy, says Ricard.
The bad news is that the ash is disproportionately represented in areas where the coming blight is likely to have the most impact on people – parks, backyards and municipal boulevards.
First discovered in Michigan, EAB is thought to have arrived as a hitchhiker on cargo vessels some two decades ago, and it’s slowly been marching across the United States since.
“It’s coming,” said Ricard. “One strong recommendation would be to get away from the ash for landscaping, get an inventory and come up with a plan of how you’re going to deal with them, especially if it’s a public space with a lot of use, because these trees are going to become a public safety hazard.”
