WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man on Thursday who was accused of a hit and run that injured a woman outside the Warehouse Liquors store on North Main Street.
After the incident occurred last week, FLOCK cameras detected the suspect car, and police arrested Edwin Sanchez, 56, of Chester Street, on a charge of duty to stop in an accident resulting in injury.
The victim identified herself as Susie Meagher Catteau on Facebook, and described the incident in a post.
“I had just finished crossing the street when he flew out of the parking lot, turned left and hit my face with the driver’s side mirror,” she wrote.
Officer Dominic Pompei, who responded to the scene, said Catteau was on her side in the road when he arrived. She was complaining of face and hip pain, according to his report. Although Pompei did not see any visible injuries beyond small cuts from falling to the ground, he noted that she was “unable to stand or walk on her own power,” according to his report.
After initially refusing medical attention, Catteau was brought to Landmark Medical Center by rescue personnel, where she stayed for at least three days getting treatment for a fractured pelvis, according to her post.
Catteau and another witness were able to identify the vehicle as a white Chevrolet pickup truck. They both described the truck pulling out of the parking lot at Warehouse Liquors, turning left onto North Main Street, striking Catteau then continuing to drive without stopping, according to Pompei’s report. Catteau later told Sgt. Zachary Bienkiewicz that she had seen Sanchez slow down before speeding away from the parking lot, “indicating that he was aware he had struck her,” according to Bienkiewicz’s report.
Bienkiewicz reviewed security footage from Warehouse Liquors, which revealed the license plate number of Sanchez’s truck and helped identify him as the driver. But it wasn’t until police received an alert from a FLOCK camera about a week later that they were able to complete the arrest.
Sanchez is being charged in District Court with one count of duty to stop in an accident resulting in injury, a felony charge. He was released on personal recognizance and is next expected in court in December.
