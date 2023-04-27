FRANKLIN, MASS. – Franklin Police arrested the suspect who allegedly fled from the scene of a fatal crash in Woonsocket.
The two-car crash occurred on Friday at the intersection of South Main Street and Providence Street around 11:30 p.m. The occupants of one car were identified as Thomas Seuss, 55, of Woonsocket and Brian Blanchette, 39, of Bellingham, Massachusetts, who were both suffering multiple injuries, according to Woonsocket Police.
Seuss and Blanchette were both taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where Blanchette was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.
WPD began an accident reconstruction and launched an investigation to identify and locate the driver and passenger of the second car, who had both fled on foot before police arrived at the scene.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Reed Barbour, 22, of Franklin, Massachusetts on Monday and he was arrested by Franklin Police on Tuesday. Barbour was held overnight in Franklin and will appear in Massachusetts court for an extradition hearing on a return to Rhode Island to face the charges in the arrest warrant.
Barbour was arrested on charges of: duty to stop in accident resulting in death; duty to stop in accident resulting in serious injury; driving to endanger, resulting in death; and driving to endanger, resulting in personal injury. It is unclear when Barbour may next appear in court; documents from Rhode Island were unavailable and Wednesday’s docket for the Wrentham District Court in Massachusetts, which covers Franklin, did not show a hearing for Barbour.
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.