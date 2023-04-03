PAWTUCKET – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Friday moved to intervene as an interested party in matters related to the ongoing proposed redevelopment of the former Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island (MHRI) at 111 Brewster St.
In announcing the move, Neronha’s office noted a court order issued on Nov. 12, 2020, permitted Lockwood Development Partners LLC or its designee to purchase a portion of the Memorial Hospital property Memorial LLC acquired from Care New England since Memorial’s closing as an acute care hospital and primary care center.
The Lockwood purchase included a condition that the property involved, the acute care facility, Unit 2 under a prior condominium division of the property, not be conveyed without express permission of the attorney general.
Because a pending foreclosure proceeding involving the principals in the Memorial condominium plan would involve potential conveyance of property, Neronha took the step to intervene in that proceeding, his office explained.
“This is an ongoing matter and the Attorney General will work to ensure that not only the law, but the public interest, are protected,” Neronha’s announcement stated.
In Neronha’s intervention filing with the Superior Court, the attorney general’s office noted that during Care New England’s efforts to sell the MHRI campus Neronha had a preference for the property to be sold to a non-profit entity given the “profound loss of a local community hospital on the Pawtucket area.”
Neronha, however, was satisfied with the proposed uses of the MHRI by Lockwood Development Partners LLC, a Florida limited liability company, to assist the Veterans’ community and the Pawtucket and Blackstone Valley communities as a whole.
Specifically, Lockwood Development Partners LLC proposed to repurpose the campus as a wellness center for U.S. Veterans, including adult day care services, a
skilled nursing facility, an assisted living facility, and certain education programs, according to Neronha’s office.
The attorney general also pointed to the interest donors of land making up the hospital’s campus had for the MHRI Campus to serve as a
hospital with ancillary services to the community, regardless of the individual’s ability to pay.
In light of Memorial’s shutdown following a state petition filing by Care New England and the subsequent sale transaction, the attorney general found Lockwood Development Partners LLC’s planned healthcare services appeared to have the only plan for the site in keeping with the donors’ original intent for the property.
Lockwood Development Partners LLC was the only prospective buyer that proposed healthcare service on the
property, the filing notes.
Ultimately, the Court approved the release of all restrictions, requirements, and obligations affecting the title to the property and MHRI was permitted to convey
the property covered by the Unit Two deed to Lockwood Development Partners LLC, or its designee, subject to certain conditions, according to the filing.
The intervention filing also points to the deed from the prior sale of Memorial as requiring “consent by the Attorney General in the sale, transfer or conveyance of
the Property, such that the Attorney General must take part in proceedings concerning an unconsented transfer, which would include any proceedings in
foreclosure.”
The deed for Unit 2 also provides that property was conveyed subject to restrictions requiring that it may only be used for “the following permitted uses: (i) residential and health
care related services provided primarily to United States military veterans and their families, (ii) ambulatory medical care and/or physician’s offices (including
without limitation, primary care, family practice, orthopedic, cardiology, oncology, internists, nutritional services, diabetes care, respiratory therapy
and clinical services, pediatric and adult rehabilitation and physical therapy, urgent/same day care, radiology, mammogram testing and ultrasound), (iii)
physician residency programs, (iv) physician, nurse and other educational training programs, (v) medical research, and (vi) inpatient hospital as defined
in and licensed under RIGL Chapter 23-17 and any successor laws, and for no other use or purpose.”
The attorney general was also to be notified of “all key milestones of redevelopment of the Main Hospital Building,” conditions that have not been met, according to Neronha.
“The current foreclosure action, to which the Attorney General was not made a party, stands to impair the Attorney General’s right to consent to any direct
or indirect conveyance of the property,” the attorney general’s filing states.
“There is no party before the Court who will adequately protect the interests entrusted to the Attorney General both by prior Court order and by R.I Gen. Laws § 18-9-1, et seq,” it adds.
The intervention filing requests that the attorney general be permitted to intervene or be admitted as an interested party in the pending actions regarding the property “specifically including in the Complaint to foreclose a mortgage filed on or about March 8, 2023.”
