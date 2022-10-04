WOONSOCKET – In a marathon meeting that drew a full crowd to Harris Hall, the City Council began its hearing Tuesday on the charges for the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office, after a three-week delay.
As required by the city charter, the hearing covered each of the nine allegations leveled at Baldelli-Hunt by Council member Denise Sierra in a formal complaint filed last month, which triggered the removal proceedings.
Baldelli-Hunt entered Harris Hall to applause from the crowd as Council President Daniel Gendron gaveled the meeting to order.
After Attorney James Marusak, in his capacity as acting city solicitor, clarified the ground rules for the hearing, Sierra read her entire complaint into the record, outlining each of the nine charges and the incidents over the past two years from which they stemmed.
“That’s an important document, because it sets in motion everything that’s going to happen here this evening, and it sets it in perspective,” Marusak said.
While reading her complaint, Sierra pointed out that several of the charges resulted from incidents that occurred after Baldelli-Hunt was formally censured by the City Council in September of 2021. The council voted to censure Baldelli-Hunt after they authorized the mayor to go out to bid for a shade pavilion at the animal shelter on Cumberland Hill Road, which was actually constructed at Rivers Edge Park.
Sierra and her attorney, Joseph Larisa, rested their case after she read her entire complaint into the record.
Michael Lepizzera, Baldelli-Hunt’s attorney, began his cross-examination with the last charge of Sierra’s complaint, which alleges that Baldelli-Hunt and her administration failed to issue a request for proposals for skatepark equipment within the deadline given by an ordinance passed by the council in April.
Lepizzera pointed out that the ordinance referenced in Sierra’s complaint took effect on April 29, a Friday, and bids were due by May 2, a Monday. He then asked about a new ordinance that extended the deadline to May 16, which wasn’t included in Sierra’s complaint.
“I must’ve missed it,” Sierra said. “I’m not an attorney, so I did the best I can.”
Larisa, in response to Lepizzera’s cross-examination, had Sierra clarify that though the she did not include the ordinance extending the deadline in her complaint, Baldelli-Hunt still did not issue the RFP by the new deadline.
Lepizzera pointed out a similar error in the seventh charge which alleged that the mayor missed the deadline to submit an RFP for improvements to the animal shelter toward the end of 2021. Sierra’s complaint described how, after passing three resolutions instructing the mayor to bid on three specific improvements, Baldelli-Hunt went on the radio station WNRI and said that “she does not pay much attention to resolutions, but does follow ordinance,” according to the text of the complaint.
In an “earnest effort to work with the mayor,” the complaint states, the council reissued the three resolutions in the form of an ordinance, which requires second passage to take effect. Lepizzera pointed out that the ordinance gave the mayor a deadline to issue the request for proposal that preceded the day the ordinance would take effect, 11 days after it was passed by the council.
“You had the entire summer to draft this complaint, and you still made a mistake, didn’t you?” Lepizzera said.
Lepizzera ended his cross examination looking at the eighth charge, which also pertains to the animal shelter. He took issue with the fact that the ordinance instructing the mayor to go out to bid on improvements to the animal shelter contained a different scope of work than the three resolutions previously passed by the council.
Sierra responded that the scope of work was different because in between the passage of the resolutions and the passage of the ordinance, she met with a city building inspector at the animal shelter to find out exactly what needed to be done to get the shelter back to the condition where it could house the city’s strays -- the animals are currently housed in Lincoln.
“She dragged her feet,” Sierra said. “She did not make any of the improvements that was duly passed by the City Council. Everything was late, everything had to be followed up on in order to get something to move.”
Lepizzera also pointed out that the administration did take steps to make the improvements to the animal shelter, and received one bid for the work, which was rejected by both the council and the administration due to its high cost. Larisa, in response, clarified that the work was still done after the deadline given by the ordinance.
As the hearing passed the three-hour mark, Lepizzera suggested the hearing stand in recess until next week, and promised he would not hold the council accountable for the hearing going beyond the 30-day timeline stipulated by the charter. He also suggested he could streamline his defense by filing affidavits.
Gendron said he would rather not delay the hearing further. Last Tuesday, the council granted Baldelli-Hunt’s request to postpone the hearing for another week, in order to give her legal team more time to prepare her defense.
“My opinion is we trudge through, and if we have to and it gets ridiculously late, then we adjourn until tomorrow,” he said.
The proceedings were also delayed when the RI Supreme Court stepped in as a result of Baldelli-Hunt’s petition for extraordinary relief. Baldelli-Hunt argued that the city’s removal provisions were unconstitutional, in part because of the 10-day timeframe dictated by the charter once an official complaint has been filed.
A Supreme Court justice halted the proceedings until the full court could review filings from both the City Council and Baldelli-Hunt, and discuss the issue. They ultimately ruled in favor of the City Council, and let the proceedings continue.
