WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket Housing Authority staffers overspent on a security contract by over $300,000, according to a recent audit report of the authority’s finance records from fiscal year 2020.
WHA contracted NES Solutions, a private security company, to “supplement existing security personnel” during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in April 2020, according to the audit. The initial contract was for $44,800 and stipulated that the Authority was not to exceed $75,000. The authority exceeded this threshold in late May 2020, going on to pay NES over $650,000 over the next year. The security expenditures were not included on the monthly vendor reports sent to WHA management, despite the fact that the finance department was tracking them and notifying management of the accumulating costs as required, according to the audit.
“It looks like there were intentional efforts to keep information from the board,” said City Council Vice President John Ward, adding that while nothing in the audit “reflects any defense” for the actions taken by WHA, he can’t imagine a justifiable reason for leaving the security expenses off the monthly reports.
Marcum LLC, the national accounting firm that conducted the audit, sent a letter to WHA outlining this issue and two other instances of non-compliance in October, prompting WHA to hire a law firm to investigate those issues. The law firm’s report is expected to be released within the next month, according to a February letter from WHA Chairman Michael Houle.
Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Steven D’Agostino declined to comment on the investigation until it’s completed, but Ward said he expects the law firm’s report to go beyond the three instances of non-compliance.
“Either way, it’s one of those things that presents a problem with the Authority’s relation to the [U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development],” Ward said.
Three WHA administrators – Executive Director Robert Moreau, Human Resources Director and Executive Secretary Katrina Lapierre and Security Director Roger Biron – were all placed on administrative leave in October shortly after Marcum sent the letter. D’Agostino confirmed that they remain on leave.
Marcum’s full audit report, released in February, states the authority’s policies and procedures were “bypassed by management overrides of internal controls that were in place to prevent fraud and abuse,” allowing the security contract to exceed its spending limit.
The audit also found the Board of Commissioners approved a new three-year contract for Moreau less than a year into his original three-year contract. The new contract contained a provision for up to three automatic three-year renewals, which exceeds the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s regulation that prohibits contracts longer than five years.
“It’s always a concern,” D’Agostino said about the WHA’s relationship to HUD. “Hopefully, the fact that this matter is being looked into is a signal that we’re taking this seriously.”
Moreau’s new contract also had several modifications to the original, including a $50,000 life insurance provision and increased paid vacation.
The audit report notes that D’Agostino was the lone dissenting vote on approving the original five-year contract in 2018, objecting to the length of the contract term, but voted to approve the new three-year contract with automatic renewals in 2019, believing it to be a one-year extension of the previous contract. D’Agonstino said he does not remember the votes or discussions of either contract.
“I’ve seen things like this many times, and until this investigation concludes, I don’t have an opinion,” D’Agostino said.
The third issue of non-compliance involved four employees receiving salary increases in 2019 that were unauthorized by the Board of Commissioners. Biron, now on administrative leave, received a 14% pay increase, according to the audit.
“I found all three of [the non-compliances] to be both disturbing and surprising,” Ward said. “Frankly shocking.”
Houle and acting WHA Executive Director Vasiliki Milios did not respond to requests for comment.
